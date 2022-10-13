Three-Star DB Travon West Decommits From Indiana

Indiana is down to nine players in the class of 2023.

On Thursday, Travon West announced his decision to decommit from Indiana University and reopen his recruitment.

West verbally committed to Indiana on June 29, choosing the Hoosiers over Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State, as well as offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis and Troy.

West is a 6-foot, 170-pound, three-star defensive back from Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C. According to 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 98 cornerback and No. 1013 player in the nation in the class of 2023.

Travon West, Class of 2023 corner back at Wren High School is one of the Upstate's Dandy Dozen preseason high school football players for 2022. Ken Ruinard / Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Max Preps., West has 36 tackles and seven pass breakups through six games this year. West also plays on the offensive side of the ball for Wren, rushing for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

During his junior season at Wren, West saw time at defensive back, running back and kick returner. On offense, West rushed 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, good for 7.1 yards per carry. On defense, West made 57 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

With this news, Indiana is down to two defensive players in its class of 2023 – three-star safety Amare Ferrell from Lake City, Fla. and three-star edge rusher AJ Thomas from Ruston, La.