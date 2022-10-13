Three-Star DB Travon West Decommits From Indiana
Indiana is down to nine players in the class of 2023.
On Thursday, Travon West announced his decision to decommit from Indiana University and reopen his recruitment.
West verbally committed to Indiana on June 29, choosing the Hoosiers over Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State, as well as offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis and Troy.
West is a 6-foot, 170-pound, three-star defensive back from Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C. According to 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 98 cornerback and No. 1013 player in the nation in the class of 2023.
According to Max Preps., West has 36 tackles and seven pass breakups through six games this year. West also plays on the offensive side of the ball for Wren, rushing for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
During his junior season at Wren, West saw time at defensive back, running back and kick returner. On offense, West rushed 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, good for 7.1 yards per carry. On defense, West made 57 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
With this news, Indiana is down to two defensive players in its class of 2023 – three-star safety Amare Ferrell from Lake City, Fla. and three-star edge rusher AJ Thomas from Ruston, La.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- MATT HOHLT CARVING OUT ROLE ON IU DEFENSE: Matt Hohlt joined Indiana as a walk-on last season, but he's made a strong impression on coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt. With the loss of linebacker Cam Jones, Hohlt, along with Aaron Casey and Bradley Jennings Jr., will be counted on as the season moves on. CLICK HERE
- MARYLAND'S KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH: Maryland travels to Indiana for a Week 7 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Terrapins are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is second in the Big Ten with 1,731 passing yards. CLICK HERE
- MIKE LOCKSLEY PREVIEWS INDIANA: Maryland football coach Mike Locksley anticipates a fast-paced offense and a blitz-heavy defense when the Terrapins travel to Indiana in Week 7. CLICK HERE
- WEEK 7 DEPTH CHART, INJURY NOTES: Heading into a Week 7 matchup with Maryland, Indiana football is dealing with injuries to key players Cam Jones, AJ Barner, D.J. Matthews and Jaylin Williams. CLICK HERE