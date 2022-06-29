Three-Star DB Travon West Commits to Indiana

The Indiana football program picked up its second commitment of the week as Travon West, a three-star defensive back from South Carolina, chose to play for head coach Tom Allen. West is rated as the No. 1013 player in the class of 2023.

Travon West announced his commitment to the Indiana football program alongside family members and teammates at Wren High School on Wednesday.

Travon West puts on an Indiana hat as he announces his commitment to become a Hoosier at Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C on Wednesday, June 29. USA Today

West is a three-star recruit, standing at 6-foot and 170 pounds. West attends Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C., and he is ranked as the No. 1013 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 14 player from South Carolina.

West recently took an official visit to Indiana University from June 24 to June 26. He chose Indiana over Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State, as well as offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis and Troy. West also took two unofficial visits to Clemson, but he did not receive an offer.

During his junior season at Wren, West saw time at defensive back, running back and kick returner. On the offensive side of the ball, West rushed 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, good for 7.1 yards per carry. On defense, West made 57 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery, according to Max Preps. He also proved to be a dangerous athlete on special teams, returning 19 kicks for 423 yards and one touchdown.

Notable football alumni from Wren High School include former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, as well as defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

West became the second player to commit to Indiana this week, joining top-500 defensive back Amare Ferrell. West and Ferrell now join a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.