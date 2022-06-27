Skip to main content
Florida DB Amare Ferrell Commits to Indiana

Amare Ferrell, a defensive back from Lake City, Fla., announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Sunday. He is a three-star recruit and a top-500 player in the class of 2023. Ferrell chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

Indiana football gained its fourth player in the class of 2023 on Sunday, as defensive back Amare Ferrell announced his commitment to become a Hoosier.

Ferrell is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, while ESPN and 247Sports give him a three-star rating. At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, Ferrell is the No. 437 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He chose Indiana over Power Five offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Ferrell is entering his senior season at Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla., and he has experience playing both cornerback and safety. As a junior, Ferrell intercepted three passes and posted 39 tackles. 

He joins a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla. 

With the addition of Ferrell, Indiana's class of 2023 ranks 68th in the nation. Watch full highlights of Ferrell HERE.

  • TRAVON WEST TO VISIT INDIANA: Indiana football will host a visit for three-star defensive back Travon West from June 24 to June 26. West intercepted five passes for Wren High School in South Carolina as a junior, and he holds Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State. CLICK HERE
  • JAKEVIAN RODGERS SCHEDULES INDIANA VISIT: Jakevian Rodgers committed to his home-state Baylor Bears in December, but de-committed from the school a few months later. With his recruitment back open, Rodgers, a three-star recruit, plans to visit Bloomington, Ind. in late June. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA LANDS 2023 THREE-STAR QB BROC LOWRY:Broc Lowry, the top-ranked quarterback from the state of Ohio, committed to Indiana on Thursday. Lowry is a three-star recruit out of Canfield High School, and he's the No. 53 quarterback in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE

