Indiana Football Non-Conference Schedule Finalized Through 2027

The Indiana football program added a home game against UMass on Tuesday, which means its non-conference schedule is now complete with three opponents through the 2027 college football season. Let's take a look at Indiana's future opponents.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football announced it will host UMass during the 2027 season, which means its non-conference schedule is now finalized with a trio of opponents through the 2027 season. The only prior meeting between Indiana and UMass was on Sept. 8, 2012 when the Hoosiers won 45-6 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

In 2022, Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will take on Idaho and Western Kentucky at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. before concluding its home-and-home series at Cincinnati. To read a breakdown of Indiana's 2022 non-conference opponents, CLICK HERE.

Let's take a look at Indiana football's non-conference foes from 2023 and beyond.

2023

Indiana State – Sept. 9 at Memorial Stadium

Louisville – Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Akron – Sept. 23 at Memorial Stadium

2024

Florida International – Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium

Louisville – Sept. 7 at Cardinal Stadium

Charlotte – Sept. 21 at Memorial Stadium

2025

Old Dominion – Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium

Louisville – Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium

Indiana State – Sept. 13 at Memorial Stadium

2026

Colorado State – Sept. 5 at Memorial Stadium

Ball State – Sept. 12 at Memorial Stadium

UConn – Sept. 26 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium

2027

Virginia – Sept. 4 at Scott Stadium

Indiana State – Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium

UMAss – Sept. 18 at Memorial Stadium

Indiana has also scheduled non-conference games at home against Virginia in 2028 and at home versus Western Kentucky in 2029. The Hoosiers will then begin a home-and-home series with Notre Dame, which kicks off with a road trip to South Bend in 2030 and concludes with an in-state battle at Memorial Stadium in 2031.