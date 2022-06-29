Skip to main content

Indiana Football Non-Conference Schedule Finalized Through 2027

The Indiana football program added a home game against UMass on Tuesday, which means its non-conference schedule is now complete with three opponents through the 2027 college football season. Let's take a look at Indiana's future opponents.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football announced it will host UMass during the 2027 season, which means its non-conference schedule is now finalized with a trio of opponents through the 2027 season. The only prior meeting between Indiana and UMass was on Sept. 8, 2012 when the Hoosiers won 45-6 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

In 2022, Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will take on Idaho and Western Kentucky at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. before concluding its home-and-home series at Cincinnati. To read a breakdown of Indiana's 2022 non-conference opponents, CLICK HERE.

Let's take a look at Indiana football's non-conference foes from 2023 and beyond. 

2023

  • Indiana State – Sept. 9 at Memorial Stadium
  • Louisville – Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Akron – Sept. 23 at Memorial Stadium

2024

  • Florida International – Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium
  • Louisville – Sept. 7 at Cardinal Stadium
  • Charlotte – Sept. 21 at Memorial Stadium
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2025

  • Old Dominion – Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium
  • Louisville – Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium
  • Indiana State – Sept. 13 at Memorial Stadium

2026

  • Colorado State – Sept. 5 at Memorial Stadium
  • Ball State – Sept. 12 at Memorial Stadium
  • UConn – Sept. 26 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium

2027

  • Virginia – Sept. 4 at Scott Stadium
  • Indiana State – Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium
  • UMAss – Sept. 18 at Memorial Stadium

Indiana has also scheduled non-conference games at home against Virginia in 2028 and at home versus Western Kentucky in 2029. The Hoosiers will then begin a home-and-home series with Notre Dame, which kicks off with a road trip to South Bend in 2030 and concludes with an in-state battle at Memorial Stadium in 2031. 

  • INDIANA QB CONNOR BAZELAK DISCUSSES MANNING PASSING ACADEMY: Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak competed at the Manning Passing Academy over the weekend, serving as a coach and camp counselor for young players and competing in contests against top college quarterbacks. Bazelak discussed his experience with Indiana football radio analyst Rhett Lewis. CLICK HERE
  • FLORIDA DB AMARE FERRELL COMMITS TO INDIANA: Amare Ferrell, a defensive back from Lake City, Fla., announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Sunday. He is a three-star recruit and a top-500 player in the class of 2023. Ferrell chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others. CLICK HERE
  • TRAVON WEST TO VISIT INDIANA: Indiana football will host a visit for three-star defensive back Travon West from June 24 to June 26. West intercepted five passes for Wren High School in South Carolina as a junior, and he holds Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA LANDS 2023 THREE-STAR QB BROC LOWRY:Broc Lowry, the top-ranked quarterback from the state of Ohio, committed to Indiana on Thursday. Lowry is a three-star recruit out of Canfield High School, and he's the No. 53 quarterback in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE

Caleb Love Jalen Wilson Armando Bacot
Basketball

Scouting Indiana's Top Non-Conference Opponents: North Carolina, Arizona, Kansas, Xavier

By Jack Ankony21 hours ago
Mike Woodson Indiana
Basketball

Xavier to Host Indiana, Full Gavitt Games Slate Released

By Jack AnkonyJun 28, 2022
Race Thompson Hoosier Hysteria
Basketball

Hoosier Hysteria Scheduled for Oct. 7

By Jack AnkonyJun 27, 2022
Connor Bazelak Mizzou copy
Football

Indiana QB Connor Bazelak Discusses Manning Passing Academy Experience

By Jack Ankony18 hours ago
Amare Ferrell Columbia
Football

Florida DB Amare Ferrell Commits to Indiana

By Jack AnkonyJun 27, 2022
IndianaMikeWoodsonTrayceJacksonDavis
Basketball

Piecing Together Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule For 2022-23

By Tom BrewJun 25, 2022
IndianaJalenHoodSchifinoWorkout
Basketball

Indiana Basketball's Hood-Schifino Brings Competitive Mindset Built at an Early Age

By Jack AnkonyJun 24, 2022
The Hoosiers high five their fans in the stands.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Team Center Will Soon Get Makeover

By Haley JordanJun 24, 2022