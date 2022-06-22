Three-Star DB Travon West Plans Indiana Visit

Travon West announced on Tuesday that he will visit Indiana University from June 24 to June 26.

West is a three-star recruit, and he is listed as a safety on 247Sports. Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, West attends Wren High School in Piedmont, SC. He is ranked as the No. 977 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 12 player from South Carolina.

He currently holds Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State, as well as offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis and Troy. West has also taken two unofficial visits to Clemson, but he has not received an offer.

During his junior season at Wren, West saw time at defensive back, running back and kick returner. On the offensive side of the ball, West rushed 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, good for 7.1 yards per carry. On defense, West made 57 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery, according to Max Preps. He also proved to be a dangerous athlete on special teams, returning 19 kicks for 423 yards and one touchdown.

Notable football alumni from Wren High School include former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, as well as defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

If West chooses to attend Indiana University, he will join a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.