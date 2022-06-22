Three-Star DB Travon West Plans Indiana Visit
Travon West announced on Tuesday that he will visit Indiana University from June 24 to June 26.
West is a three-star recruit, and he is listed as a safety on 247Sports. Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, West attends Wren High School in Piedmont, SC. He is ranked as the No. 977 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 12 player from South Carolina.
He currently holds Power Five offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas State, as well as offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis and Troy. West has also taken two unofficial visits to Clemson, but he has not received an offer.
Read More
During his junior season at Wren, West saw time at defensive back, running back and kick returner. On the offensive side of the ball, West rushed 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, good for 7.1 yards per carry. On defense, West made 57 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery, according to Max Preps. He also proved to be a dangerous athlete on special teams, returning 19 kicks for 423 yards and one touchdown.
Notable football alumni from Wren High School include former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, as well as defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.
If West chooses to attend Indiana University, he will join a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- JAKEVIAN RODGERS SCHEDULES INDIANA VISIT: Jakevian Rodgers committed to his home-state Baylor Bears in December, but de-committed from the school a few months later. With his recruitment back open, Rodgers, a three-star recruit, plans to visit Bloomington, Ind. in late June. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA LANDS 2023 THREE-STAR QB BROC LOWRY:Broc Lowry, the top-ranked quarterback from the state of Ohio, committed to Indiana on Thursday. Lowry is a three-star recruit out of Canfield High School, and he's the No. 53 quarterback in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE
- RANDLE-EL, DUNBAR ON CFB HOF BALLOT: Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle-El and running back Vaughn Dunbar were named to the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot on Monday after first-team All-American careers as Hoosiers. CLICK HERE