Three-Star OT Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries Commits to Indiana Football

Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries committed to the Indiana football program on Tuesday, becoming the Hoosiers' and eighth player in the class of 2023.

Jeffries is a three-star offensive tackle entering his senior year at Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn. At 6-foot-5, 298 pounds, Jeffries is ranked No. 737 overall and No. 64 among offensive tackles in his class, according to 247Sports.

He chose Indiana over offers from Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Memphis, among others.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Aug. 2 that Indiana will have a small 2023 recruiting class – between 12 and 15 player, at most – because of the high-volume of players projected to return to the team ahead of the 2023 season.

Jeffries is Indiana's third offensive lineman to commit in the class of 2023, joining fellow three-star recruits Austin Barrett and William Larkins. Barrett committed to Indiana out of Saint Charles, Ill. on July 29, and he is the No. 838 player in his class. Larkins, a Hollywood, Fla. native, chose the Hoosiers on March 31, and he is ranked No. 1034.