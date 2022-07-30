Skip to main content

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Austin Barrett Commits to Indiana

Austin Barrett, a three-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Friday night. Barrett is Indiana’s seventh commit for the class of 2023, joining fellow offensive lineman Williams Larkins, a three-star recruit from Hollywood, Fla.
Offensive tackle Austin Barrett announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Friday night. 

Out of Saint Charles, Ill., Barrett is a three-star recruit, the No. 837 player and the No. 70 offensive tackle in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. At 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, Barrett is quite literally a big commitment for an Indiana team that struggled with offensive line play during the 2021 season. To watch Barrett's highlights, CLICK HERE.

Barrett visited Bloomington on June 17, and chose Indiana over notable offers from Kansas State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas and Syracuse, among others. Barrett's older brother, Dylan, is entering his third season as an offensive lineman for Wisconsin after redshirting in 2020 and appearing in three games during 2021.

Tom Allen has now secured seven commitments for the class of 2023. Barrett joins Williams Larkins, a three-star recruit from Hollywood, Fla., as Indiana's second offensive lineman commit in this class.

The remaining five players in Indiana's 2023 class include three-star defensive backs Amare Ferrell from Lake City, Fla. and Travon West from Piedmont, S.C., tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio, and Nicolas Radicic from Coppell Tex., who is considered one of the top kickers in his class.

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Football

