Tom Allen Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen received some individual recognition after the Hoosiers' win over Penn State on Saturday.

Announced on Tuesday, Allen was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Below is the full press release on why Allen got the award:

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Indiana took down No. 8 Penn State 36-35 in overtime on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Trailing 28-20, Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. orchestrated a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime at 28-28. In overtime, Penn State struck first on a 9-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington. Down 35-28, the Hoosiers responded when Penix Jr. hit Whop Philyor for a 9-yard touchdown, and then ran for the winning two-point conversion to cap off the upset.

This marked the first victory for Indiana over a top-10 opponent in 33 years, and was the first win over a top-10 team at Memorial Stadium since 1967.

"Coach Allen's call to go for two in overtime snapped a 42 game losing streak against top-10 teams for the Indiana football program," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Coach Dodd would have admired Coach Allen's bold decision put the game on the line in overtime and go for two and the win."

A 28-year coaching veteran, Tom Allen was named Indiana's 29th head football coach on Dec. 1, 2016. In only three short years, Allen has already made an immediate impact on the Hoosier football program. His 18 wins from 2016-2019 are the most for an Indiana head coach over his first three seasons. Last season alone, Indiana reached eight wins for just the eighth time in program history and the first time since 1993. The Hoosier's five-conference wins in 2019 tied for the third-most in program history and the program posted a winning conference mark for the first time since 1993, along with its first winning season overall since 2007.

Off of the football field, Allen has been instrumental in leading the Hoosiers in the classroom, boasting an impressive Academic Progress Rate of 969. A school-record 29 Hoosiers secured 2018 Academic All-Big Ten recognition under Allen's leadership and his three-year mark stands at 66.

Allen has lead the Hoosier football program behind his philosophy of Love Each Other or "LEO." In the midst of the nationwide protests and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd this past summer, Allen has used this concept to unite his team and vocally speak out against racial injustice. In fact, Allen was the first collegiate football coach to publicly speak out in support of the protests following Floyd's death. He has also been heavily involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, FCA, participating in programs at the high schools where he coached, including Ben Davis, where there was no FCA chapter before Allen helped start one.

"Coach Allen has already changed the culture of Indiana football in just three short seasons," said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. "He's setting countless milestones on the football field and in the classroom. The Indiana football program is in great hands and we're looking forward to seeing what his Hoosiers do in the Big Ten this season."

The Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

