SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Tom Allen Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen received some individual recognition after the Hoosiers' win over Penn State on Saturday.

Announced on Tuesday, Allen was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Below is the full press release on why Allen got the award:

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Indiana took down No. 8 Penn State 36-35 in overtime on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Trailing 28-20, Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. orchestrated a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime at 28-28. In overtime, Penn State struck first on a 9-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington. Down 35-28, the Hoosiers responded when Penix Jr. hit Whop Philyor for a 9-yard touchdown, and then ran for the winning two-point conversion to cap off the upset.

This marked the first victory for Indiana over a top-10 opponent in 33 years, and was the first win over a top-10 team at Memorial Stadium since 1967.

"Coach Allen's call to go for two in overtime snapped a 42 game losing streak against top-10 teams for the Indiana football program," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Coach Dodd would have admired Coach Allen's bold decision put the game on the line in overtime and go for two and the win."

A 28-year coaching veteran, Tom Allen was named Indiana's 29th head football coach on Dec. 1, 2016. In only three short years, Allen has already made an immediate impact on the Hoosier football program. His 18 wins from 2016-2019 are the most for an Indiana head coach over his first three seasons. Last season alone, Indiana reached eight wins for just the eighth time in program history and the first time since 1993. The Hoosier's five-conference wins in 2019 tied for the third-most in program history and the program posted a winning conference mark for the first time since 1993, along with its first winning season overall since 2007.

Off of the football field, Allen has been instrumental in leading the Hoosiers in the classroom, boasting an impressive Academic Progress Rate of 969. A school-record 29 Hoosiers secured 2018 Academic All-Big Ten recognition under Allen's leadership and his three-year mark stands at 66.

Allen has lead the Hoosier football program behind his philosophy of Love Each Other or "LEO." In the midst of the nationwide protests and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd this past summer, Allen has used this concept to unite his team and vocally speak out against racial injustice. In fact, Allen was the first collegiate football coach to publicly speak out in support of the protests following Floyd's death. He has also been heavily involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, FCA, participating in programs at the high schools where he coached, including Ben Davis, where there was no FCA chapter before Allen helped start one.

"Coach Allen has already changed the culture of Indiana football in just three short seasons," said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. "He's setting countless milestones on the football field and in the classroom. The Indiana football program is in great hands and we're looking forward to seeing what his Hoosiers do in the Big Ten this season."

The Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA NAMED NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK: The FWAA named Indiana football as the team of the week for the weekend of Oct. 24. CLICK HERE
  • JAMAR JOHNSON RECEIVES BIG TEN HONORS: For the first time in his career, Jamar Johnson received Big Ten honors after an impressive performance against Penn State. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA RANKED NO. 17 IN AP POLL: Indiana has their highest ranking in 27 years in the AP poll. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Indiana's Coordinators Shine on Historic Day, Cherish the Moment

Indiana has the youngest pair of coordinators in major college football, and Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan are their biggest critics while still enjoying the moment after beating Penn State.

Tom Brew

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Doling out Grades for Indiana in Win over Penn State

Indiana beat Penn State on Saturday despite being outgained by a wide margin. In the end, none of that mattered in the 36-35 overtime victory, but it did have a bearing on the first report card of the season.

Tom Brew

Point Spread Set for Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Saturday

In a surprising battle of unbeatens in Piscataway, N.J., Indiana is still a big favorite over Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brew

Kershaw Wins Again: World Series Game Times, TV Info, Pitching Matchups for Final 2 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 on Sunday night. After an off day, Game 6 is Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

DraftKings Gambling Site to Refund Lost Bets on Penn State After Questionable Conversion

If you thought Indiana's finish was crazy, the gambling website DraftKings thought so, too. The gambling website is refunding money lost by Penn State bettors because of the controversial call.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963

Indiana Stuns No 8. Penn State OT, 36-35

A controversial call on a two-point conversion gave Indiana a victory over Penn State, its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green had a memorable pro debut in Greece, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win for his team Trikoupis BC.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

The Big Ten finally joins the college football party with a full slate of games on Saturday, including a big showdown with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Bloomington to take on the upstart Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Brew