Tom Allen Releases Statement on Indiana's Outback Bowl Uniforms

Tom Allen wanted to clear the air about Indiana's choice to replace the Big Ten logo on the Hoosiers' helmet with LEO.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Outback Bowl uniforms made quite the rounds on social media on Friday.

It was pointed out on Twitter that the Hoosiers replaced the Big Ten logo on their helmets with Indiana's mantra, LEO, which means Love Each Other. They also covered up the Big Ten logos on their jerseys with the Outback Bowl patch.

Many thought this was meant to disrespect the Big Ten after the conference made many decisions the past few weeks that didn't benefit Indiana.

The tweet read, "After being snubbed of a Citrus Bowl appearance it appears Indiana will not have any Big Ten logos on their uniforms for the Outback Bowl. The helmet bumper B10 logo was replaced with “LEO” and the jersey logo covered by the Outback Bowl patch."

However, head coach Tom Allen put out a statement late Friday night to clear the air on the new addition to the uniforms.

Below is the full statement from Allen:

"To clarify what we are wearing on our uniform and helmet for tomorrow’s Outback Bowl: since I took over as Indiana head coach, this program’s mantra has been LEO, Love Each Other. This season has been the most trying we will ever experience, and we felt it was appropriate to showcase LEO, which has carried us through one of the most historic years in Indiana Football history. We did not intend to show any disrespect to anyone. We are a proud member of the Big Ten and are always representing our conference. LEO is the foundation of our program and we want to bring in 2021 focusing on our team and Love Each Other. LEO!"

Teams usually add the bowl game logo above their others on their jerseys. That's what Indiana did a year ago at the Gator Bowl. Other Big Ten teams did that as well.

The other Big Ten teams put their bowl-game logos above their others. (USA TODAY photos)

The other Big Ten teams put their bowl-game logos above their others. (USA TODAY photos)

Indiana will be competing against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

It should be notes that Ole Miss doesn't have an SEC logo on their helmets either. There helmets say "REBS.''

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, with "REBS'' on his helmet. (USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, with "REBS'' on his helmet. (USA TODAY Sports)

