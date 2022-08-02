Tom Allen Setting the Tone for Indiana Football on Day One of Fall Camp

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Megaphone in hand, Tom Allen marched through the Indiana football practice fields demanding a sense of urgency, attention to detail and accountability.

"That's why my voice was pretty affected within about 15 minutes," Allen said.

Allen and the Hoosiers are coming off a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2021 after back-to-back bowl game appearances the previous two seasons. Indiana entered last season with expectations to continue its ascent as a program, but failed miserably, and Allen has been the first to admit it.

At Big Ten Media Days on July 26, Allen said after a 2021 season that didn't go Indiana's way in any aspect, he had two choices: feel sorry for himself or go through a thorough evaluation of the program. He chose the latter, making five coaching changes and replenishing the roster with incoming transfers at nearly every position.

Whether that will lead to more wins in 2022 is still to be seen, but Allen approached day one of fall camp eager to set the tone and make sure his team didn't repeat last year's mistakes.

"The tempo, hustle, the execution, the attention to detail, yes, it's heightened for sure," Allen said. " Going to be the same way tomorrow until we get it just totally engrained in them."

Indiana welcomed its highest-ranked recruiting class in program history to campus in June, but for certain players who didn't join the team last spring, Tuesday was their first official collegiate practice. Compared to practices over the summer, Allen said there is a major different in urgency between reps, warmups, meetings, even the minute details.

"It's a little bit of a culture shock today," Allen said. "I can see it in some of their eyes, but that's okay ... I thought some guys on defense looked like deer in headlights. Going to be good players, but definitely not used to this, which is okay ... As long as they respond, which I believe they will, then they'll figure it out."

And as the freshmen approach Big Ten football, Allen has seen a few veteran Hoosiers aiding in this transition. He's noticed linebacker Aaron Casey and defensive lineman James Head – both fifth-year players – taking a big step in leadership. Allen said Casey's confidence is at an all-time high, which is a result of his elevated work ethic and preparation.

On the offensive side of the ball, Allen pointed to quarterbacks Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak, as well as wide receiver D.J. Matthews and Auburn running back transfer Shaun Shivers, as veterans leading the effort toward a bounce-back season in 2022

"I think last season was a big part of that," Allen said. "Guys got a lot of pride in what they're part of and want to create change."

Allen is also looking to the five new members of his coaching staff to help set the standard in 2022. Craig Johnson is taking over for Deland McCullough as Associate Head Coach and running backs coach, Walt Bell is the new offensive coordinator and Chad Wilt takes over as defensive coordinator. Adam Henry and Paul Randolph also join the Indiana staff this season, coaching wide receivers and defensive linemen, respectively.

They're past the point of evaluating what went wrong last season, and with the start of fall camp, Allen appeared laser-focused on reversing the program's momentum in 2022.

"You never walk by anything that you don't address," Allen said. "You never let any little thing slide ... We're not going to leave no stone unturned. You always want to be that way, but to me you just intensify."