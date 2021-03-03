HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Trio of Indiana Players Invited to NFL Combine

Indiana's pro day will take place on April 2 at Memorial Stadium, and the 2021 NFL Draft will be April 29-May 1.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three Indiana football players have been officially invited to the 2021 NFL combine.

The trio of Hoosiers are Jamar Johnson, Stevie Scott and Whop Philyor.

The combine will look much different this year and won't be held in person, but it will still offer the same opportunities to interact with NFL team personnel.

Johnson was selected to first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.

Against the Nittany Lions, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Scott rushed for 561 yards on 156 attempts with 10 touchdowns last season. That also earned him second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Scott had 10 rushing touchdowns each season he played, meaning he rushed for 30 touchdowns in his three seasons at Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III (8) reacts after running the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.

Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

Indiana's pro day will take place on April 2 at Memorial Stadium.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held on Thursday, April 29 and go until Saturday, May 1, in Cleveland, Ohio.

