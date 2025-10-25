Indiana Obliterates UCLA: The Stats Behind the Beatdown
Before Saturday's Big Ten game between No. 2 Indiana and UCLA there was some talk about if the Hoosiers should be on upset alert. It wasn't widespread, but it was there in parts, as Desmond Howard went as far as to pick UCLA to beat the Hoosiers on Saturday's ESPN College GameDay, which broadcast from Nashville for the Vanderbilt vs. Missouri game.
As it would turn out, any talk or fear of the Hoosiers falling at home to a UCLA team that has changed course over the last three games wouldn't last long. With that in mind, here are the five numbers that told the story from Saturday's 56-6 Hoosiers blowout of the Bruins.
Indiana vs UCLA: 57 Seconds
57 seconds is really all it took on Saturday for the Hoosiers to begin to impose their will on UCLA. After the Bruins received the opening kickoff, Indiana sacked UCLA's Nico Iamaleava on the first play from scrimmage. They'd follow that up with an Aiden Fisher pick-six to get on the scoreboard first and set the tone for what would be a very long day for their guests.
Indiana vs UCLA: Money Down Domination
Pick a side, any side. Whether it was offense or defense, Indiana dominated UCLA on Saturday, but specifically in money downs. Indiana's defense had UCLA playing behind the chains regularly and as a result the Bruins went just 1 of 11 on third down for the day. Couple that with converting just one of three fourth down attempts and you can why UCLA didn't put anything on the scoreboard until it was already down by 28.
Flip things to the other side and Indiana converted an absurd 12 of 16 third down attempts while going a perfect two-for-two on fourth down. Add it up and you have the makings of a blowout.
Indiana vs UCLA: Hoosiers Pass Defense Locks Down
There should be a sign that is posted upon walking onto the field at Memorial Stadium that reads "YOU ARE ENTERING A NO FLY ZONE". Indiana's pass defense is built how any good pass defense is: up front, with pressure making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. After looking like a different quarterback the last three weeks, Iamaleava was sacked on the first play of the game, never got comfortable, and averaged just four yards per pass attempt on the day.
Indiana vs UCLA: Bruins Comeback Story Put on Hold
The last three weeks have seen UCLA turn the tide as it has gone from college football laughing stock to a decent looking team. That changed Saturday with the Hoosiers domination of the Bruins in Bloomington.
Just how good was Indiana's defense on Saturday? UCLA was held to just six points on the day. It had averaged 33.3 against the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland the three weeks previous.
Indiana vs UCLA: Homefield Domination Continues for Hoosiers
Curt Cignetti might not look overly happy in the middle of these blowout wins, but Saturday's victory moved Indiana to 14-0 all-time at home under him. How hard is that to accomplish? Consider this: Alabama currently holds the longest home winning streak as it's won the last 16 games on its home field. That's how close Indiana is to catching Alabama in that regard.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
I'm not saying it's right or fair, but it's pretty clear at this point that some will continue to pick against Indiana for no reason other than it's Indiana and history tells them to. There is nothing the Hoosiers did Saturday that didn't look the part of a true national championship contender. We'll certainly hear more of it in order to drum up some controversy, but again Saturday, Indiana looked the part of a team that can't just make it to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game in early December, but one that could realistically take down mighty Ohio State while there.