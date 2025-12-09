SI

College Football Awards 2025: Full List of Winners for the Sport’s Top Annual Honors

From the Outland trophy to the Heisman, a full list of college football award winners.

Eva Geitheim

Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia is among this year’s college football award winners.
Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia is among this year’s college football award winners. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 college football regular season and conference championships came to an end over the weekend. Before bowl games and the College Football Playoff begin over the next two weeks, the top players from the 2025 campaign will be honored as awards are doled across the country this week.

There are a bevy of college football awards handed out each year, with every position having the opportunity to receive an award. Of course, with players from over 130 programs in contention each year, only the best will end up getting honored.

The majority of awards will be given out on Dec. 12, and the most prestigious honor, the Heisman trophy will be announced on Dec. 13 during a special ceremony in New York.

Without further ado, here’s a look the 2025 college football award winners.

College Football Award Winners 2025

A list of finalists for the awards can be viewed here.

Award

Award Description

Winner

Eddie Robinson Award

FCS coach of the year

Kevin Cahill, Lehigh

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Best upperclassman quarterback in college football

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Defensive player of the year athletically and with personal character

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Lombari Award

College football lineman of the year

TBA on Dec. 10

Paul Hornung Award

Most versatile player in college football

TBA on Dec. 11

Chuck Bednarik Award

Defensive player of the year

TBA on Dec. 12

Biletnikoff Award

Best receiver in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Best kicker in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Ray Guy Award

Best punter in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Maxwell Award

Most outstanding player in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Best quarterback in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Outland Trophy

Best interior offensive lineman in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Jim Thorpe Award

Best defensive back in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Doak Walker Award

Best running back in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Coach of the Year

Best coach in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Disney Spirit Award

Most inspirational player, team or figure in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Walter Camp Award

Most outstanding player in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

The Buddy Teevens Award

Coach that makes an lasting impact on and off the field

TBA on Dec. 12

William V. Campbell Trophy

Top scholar-athlete in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

John Mackey Award

Best tight end in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Rimington Trophy

Most outstanding center in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Wuerrfel Trophy

Most impactful leader in community service

TBA on Dec. 12

Burlsworth Trophy

Best player that began as a walk-on

TBA on Dec. 12

Butkus Award

Most impactful linebacker in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Nagurski Trophy

Best defensive player in college football

TBA on Dec. 12

Heisman Trophy

Best player in college football

TBA on Dec. 13

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia might not have seen his Commodores advance to the CFP, but he wins the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after a tremendous 2025 campaign that saw him complete 71.2% of his passes for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. Pavia is in contention for other awards, including the Heisman.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published |Modified
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/College Football