College Football Awards 2025: Full List of Winners for the Sport’s Top Annual Honors
The 2025 college football regular season and conference championships came to an end over the weekend. Before bowl games and the College Football Playoff begin over the next two weeks, the top players from the 2025 campaign will be honored as awards are doled across the country this week.
There are a bevy of college football awards handed out each year, with every position having the opportunity to receive an award. Of course, with players from over 130 programs in contention each year, only the best will end up getting honored.
The majority of awards will be given out on Dec. 12, and the most prestigious honor, the Heisman trophy will be announced on Dec. 13 during a special ceremony in New York.
Without further ado, here’s a look the 2025 college football award winners.
College Football Award Winners 2025
Award
Award Description
Winner
Eddie Robinson Award
FCS coach of the year
Kevin Cahill, Lehigh
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Best upperclassman quarterback in college football
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Defensive player of the year athletically and with personal character
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Lombari Award
College football lineman of the year
TBA on Dec. 10
Paul Hornung Award
Most versatile player in college football
TBA on Dec. 11
Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive player of the year
TBA on Dec. 12
Biletnikoff Award
Best receiver in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Best kicker in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Ray Guy Award
Best punter in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Maxwell Award
Most outstanding player in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best quarterback in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Outland Trophy
Best interior offensive lineman in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Jim Thorpe Award
Best defensive back in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Doak Walker Award
Best running back in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Coach of the Year
Best coach in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Disney Spirit Award
Most inspirational player, team or figure in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Walter Camp Award
Most outstanding player in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
The Buddy Teevens Award
Coach that makes an lasting impact on and off the field
TBA on Dec. 12
William V. Campbell Trophy
Top scholar-athlete in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
John Mackey Award
Best tight end in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Rimington Trophy
Most outstanding center in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Wuerrfel Trophy
Most impactful leader in community service
TBA on Dec. 12
Burlsworth Trophy
Best player that began as a walk-on
TBA on Dec. 12
Butkus Award
Most impactful linebacker in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Nagurski Trophy
Best defensive player in college football
TBA on Dec. 12
Heisman Trophy
Best player in college football
TBA on Dec. 13
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia might not have seen his Commodores advance to the CFP, but he wins the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after a tremendous 2025 campaign that saw him complete 71.2% of his passes for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. Pavia is in contention for other awards, including the Heisman.