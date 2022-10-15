Skip to main content

'Voice of the Hoosiers' Don Fischer Honored for Hall of Fame Induction, Indiana-Maryland Game

The 50-season play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer was honored as one of six members inducted into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022 in Saturday's Indiana football game versus Maryland. A video is attached.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At halftime of the Indiana-Maryland game, Indiana football and basketball play-by-play broadcaster, also known as the "Voice of the Hoosiers" Don Fischer was honored along with five others into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame.

As Fischer walked toward the 50-yard line at the half, fans erupted with cheer shouting, "We love you Don!" Check out the attached video of his honor.

Fischer was announced first and had to jet off the field to make it back to the broadcasting booth to call the game.

The "Voice of the Hoosiers"  started broadcasting at Indiana when he was just 26 years old in 1973 and has seen the best and worst of Indiana sports. He's now in his 50th season at the position and has outlasted nine football coaches from Lee Corso to current day head coach Tom Allen.

Fischer has broadcast more than 2,000 Hoosier games including 12 bowl games, five NCAA basketball Final Fours, four NCAA championship games and also two NIT championship games.

The Rochelle, Ill. native has been named Indiana's Sportscaster of the Year 31 times by two separate organizations. He's also a member of both the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Others being honored at halftime for their induction to the Hall of Fame include Ashley Benson of Indiana volleyball (2007-10), Jenn Cristy of women's swimming (1998-01), women's tennis coach Lin Loring (1977-2017), Tina Parrot of women's track and field (1983-86) and Indiana basketball's D.J. White (2005-08).

