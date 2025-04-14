WATCH: Indiana Football Posts Highlights Of Saturday Football Scrimmage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football had its second scrimmage of the spring season on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The scrimmage was closed to the public and to the media, but Indiana football posted highlights of the scrimmage on its X feed on Monday afternoon.
The footage was stylized with background music and sound effects, but it did offer a window into the new-look Hoosiers for 2025. Here's the footage:
Here's what was highlighted:
- New running back Lee Beebe Jr., who transferred from UAB, broke off a run.
- Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught a long pass over the middle and broke it for a long gain.
- Quarterback Alberto Mendoza having a pass tipped at the line by a defensive end.
- Wide receiver Myles Kendrick catching a pass.
- Defensive back Dontrae Henderson breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Camden Jordan in the end zone.
- New quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred from California, throwing a jump pass and later completing a touchdown pass to tight end Riley Nowakowski.
- New running back Roman Hemby, who transferred from Maryland, making a cut through the Indiana defensive line as he breaks to daylight.
- Quarterback Grant Wilson being stuffed at the line for no gain or a loss.
- Fernando Mendoza completing a long pass to wide receiver Charlie Becker.
- Linebacker Rolijah Hardy breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.
- Fernando Mendoza completing a pass to Cooper for a touchdown as Cooper dives into the end zone.
- Defensive back Lincoln Murff intercepting a pass on the sideline from a quarterback off screen.
- Alberto Mendoza completing a pass to wide receiver E.J. Williams near the end zone.
- Hemby breaking off a run after a block by new tackle Zen Michalski, who transferred from Ohio State.
- Wilson completing a long pass to Jordan.
- Wide receiver Lebron Bond catching a long pass from Fernando Mendoza. It’s followed by another Cooper reception.
- Kicker Nicolas Radicic booting a field goal.
All of these plays were posted without context, so it’s hard to know collective or individual performance by any one player or unit, but it is interesting to see the new Hoosiers at work.
Indiana has one more practice on Tuesday before its Spring Game at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Admission is free. The game will not be televised or streamed.
