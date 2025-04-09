Indiana Future Football Schedules: Delaware Added To 2030 Slate
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – College football schedules are planned well into the future. Some clarity came to Indiana’s future football schedule with an announcement made on Wednesday.
Delaware will be playing Indiana during the 2030 season. The Blue Hens will travel to Indiana for a game on Sept. 14, 2030.
The University of Delaware athletic department announced the game on its website.
Indiana has never played Delaware in football. The Blue Hens were a FCS power, but will be making the move to FBS level football for the 2025 season and will be a member of Conference USA. Delaware will play games at power conference schools Colorado and Wake Forest in 2025.
Indiana plays schools from Conference USA semi-frequently in nonconference play. In 2024, the Hoosiers played Florida International. Indiana will play Kennesaw State in the second game of the 2025 season.
Indiana still has future games to schedule – and for holes in the slate that are closer than 2030. Recently, Indiana’s game at Connecticut scheduled for 2026 was canceled.
Here are Indiana’s future nonconference opponents, per FBschedules.com:
2025: Old Dominion (Aug. 30), Kennesaw State (Sept. 6), Indiana State (Sept. 13)
2026: Colorado State (Sept. 5)
2027: at Virginia (Sept. 4), Indiana State (Sept. 11), Massachusetts (Sept. 18)
2028: Eastern Michigan (Sept. 9), Virginia (Sept. 16)
2029: Ball State (Sept. 1), Western Kentucky (Sept. 15)
2030: at Notre Dame (Aug. 31), Delaware (Sept. 14)
2031: Notre Dame (Sept. 27)
Inside Big Ten play, Indiana continues on the alternating slate of five home games in even-numbered years and four in odd-numbered years. This is a product of the nine-game Big Ten schedule.
The Big Ten has determined conference opponents through the 2028 season. Here’s who and where Indiana will play in those seasons.
2025 home: Illinois (Sept. 20), Michigan State (Oct. 18), UCLA (Oct. 25), Wisconsin (Nov. 15).
2025 away: Iowa (Sept. 27), Oregon (Oct. 11), Maryland (Nov. 1), Penn State (Nov. 8), Purdue (Nov. 29).
2026 home: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, USC.
2026 away: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington.
2027 home: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
2027 away: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC.
2028 home: Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Washington.
2028 away: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin.
Indiana opens the 2025 season against Old Dominion on Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium.
