WATCH: Indiana Holds Ohio State Scoreless Near The Goal Line
It seemed Indiana had let Ohio State out of jail.
After the Buckeyes found themselves in a 3rd-and-35 situation, passes of 25 and 24 yards to Carnell Tate got Ohio State out of its jam.
The Buckeyes proceeded to advance to the Indiana 2-yard line, but that's where Indiana's defense got the last laugh in that Ohio State series.
The Buckeyes elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the 2. On a handoff out of the shotgun formation, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins tried to get the first down distance, and maybe a touchdown, up the middle.
He was denied. After initial penetration by Indiana defensive tackle CJ West, Mikail Kamara and James Carpenter held Judkins short of the first down distance. Indiana kept the Buckeyes off the board and maintained its 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Hoosiers scored on their first series. Quarterback Will Howard is 9-for-9 for 72 yards for the Buckeyes.
