What Curt Cignetti Said After Indiana's Fourth Fall Practice
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti met with the media after Monday's practice session, the Hoosiers' fourth since fall camp began July 30.
Here's the transcript from Cignetti's seven-and-a-half-minute press conference.
Opening statement
"Alright, practice four is in the books. Got a lot to do in a short amount of time, so, that's what training camp is all about."
On takeaways from the first three practices ...
"The first practice we went out, it was really hot and humid. I think the guys got gassed early. We had a lot better energy Day 2. And I thought we made a big jump on Day 3. That's the key to the drill -- get better every single day, improve more. More guys doing their job consistently, doing things that winning football teams do, understanding also that we're installing a lot of new stuff that, for the young guys, is a little bit of an overload."
On whether the biggest obstacle for true freshman is the physical or mental nature ...
"True freshman, a little bit of both. When they graduate and they're seniors or fifth-year seniors, their bodies are going to look a lot different. But I guess the main thing would be maturity level and being able to handle all the things, especially once school starts. Handling success, failure. Being consistent. Having good habits. Not getting caught up in things freshman get caught up in. So, we've got a couple freshman doing fairly well, but, let's see where we're at."
On whether his approach with freshmen has changed due to the greater number of early enrollees ...
"We want to take the best available, whenever they can enroll, because you really don't count on freshman helping your team. That doesn't mean they won't -- some won't. So, big time benefit to go through the winter program, spring ball. It's like they've been through it and they're a sophomore in some ways. So, I think you've seen that in a couple guys that are with us right now."
On Carter Smith's development and ceiling ...
"I think the sky's the limit, really. Wouldn't put a limit on it. I think he's having a good camp, at least the first three days. He was a good player last year, too. Guys normally improve from their freshman year to sophomore to junior to senior. I think you're seeing that with him. He's got a lot of talent. He's a great kid, high-character guy. Be a good leader on this team also. Looking for him to have a big year for us."
On how to improve and not just sustain ...
"Like I've said numerous times, every team, regardless of your record the year before, you've got to start at ground zero in January. We're very process-oriented, buy into the process, improve daily, no limitations on what you can accomplish, get consistency in performance, high standards, don't lower your standards. If you prepare right, you write your ticket, so to speak. The key is doing all those things. Being able to handle success, being able to handle failure, so I see this team improving, but we still have a long way to go."
On how much they change offensively each year ...
"It's hard to put a percentage on it. I mean, there's new stuff. You want to stay on the cutting edge. See what other people are doing well, what you can do better and then you've got to build around your quarterback. And every quarterback's different. You've got to highlight his strengths. And then putting your playmakers in position to make plays. So, it may not look different to the average fan up in the stands, but normally year-to-year, it's hard to put a percentage on it. Depends on whether your quarterback's a pocket guy, dual guy."
On why Carter Smith was a guy he wanted to keep from 'Old Indiana'
"There were quite a few I wanted to keep, we just weren't able to keep them. And there were a couple O-linemen I wanted to keep. But fortunately, he came back into the fold, which was huge for us. And I'm glad he did. Like I said, he's a really good football player, really good student, really good guy, comes from a great family."
On the opportunity ahead of Tyrique Tucker
"Well, he's competing for a starting position right now. We've got four older guys inside kind of rotating. You want to have depth there. He played a significant number of snaps last season, played well. Didn't have the greatest spring, but is back to his old ways this fall in camp, and we're excited about him."
On what Mikail Kamara has meant to him as a player and person ...
"I mean, the production is one thing. I've seen him come a long way as a true freshman starting in that COVID spring -- remember, the FCS didn't play in the fall -- with two bad shoulders that both needed surgically repaired at the end of the season. That said a lot right there. And he's done a lot of great things on the field, he comes from a great family, he's a highly intelligent guy. And really, all I want from him, I want to see him cut it loose every single play. Play with fire, play with energy, and when he does that, he's a great player."
