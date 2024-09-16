What Curt Cignetti Said As Indiana Football Prepares For Charlotte And On The Win At UCLA
Opening statement ...
Cignetti: Good win Saturday. First conference game, did a lot of good things in the game. Did a great job on third down offense level, 9 of 12, 5 of 5 touchdowns in the red area. I think for the year, we're 6-0 in the turnover ratio. Taken it away six times, have not turned the ball over.
Responded to their field goals or scores with scores, had a 90-yard drive, an 87-yard drive, two 75s. Defense held them to under 250 yards total offense, and 2 of 8 on third down. So there weren't any real splash plays on special teams in this game. So, you know good, solid performance.
All eyes on Charlotte. Team that's proven capable of playing up at a very competitive level. Last year, they played Maryland, led at halftime, one-score game in the fourth quarter. Florida was a ball game throughout the entire game. Carolina this year is a one-score game in the third quarter.
So they have a lot of transfers. They have a lot of athletes. Their defensive line is big, and they can move. They got a receiver that can really go. So, you know, there's a standard we do everything to, and we want to keep improving as a team. And we've got to have a great week of preparation. Starts with the staff. And stay humble and hungry as we prepare for this next opponent.
On evaluating quarterback Kurtis Rourke ...
Cignetti: I thought he played really well and did a really nice job with his eyes and was accurate. We did a great job protecting. We had no sacks. And, you know, receivers did a nice job of separating and made some really good catches too. So I thought he played extremely well.
On uncertainty for Charlotte at the quarterback spot ...
Cignetti: Well, they've played three guys. Played two guys in the last game. Brought a guy in in the fourth quarter, an older guy. The backup was a younger guy. So we'll prepare for both schematically more so in terms of what they do, what they like to do.
They have a receiver that can really go, Number 3. And 18, the tight end, is a good player. So maybe the younger guy has a little bit of a liver arm and his mobility might be a little more, but the older guy has got the experience, kind of the moxie, understands how to play.
So it won't affect our game plan a whole lot.
On getting attached with wide receiver Elijah Sarratt ...
Cignetti: We needed receivers that year in the portal. St. Francis University, it's an FCS school. He was all conference, had about 50 catches for about a thousand yards, give or take. He had a skill set. But like I said, he got injured in the spring, didn't do a whole lot. The first game, he was third team. Against Virginia, the second game, we won that game and made key applies and he was starting by the third or fourth game.
And he's just very competitive guy. Guy you can really trust and really good at contested catches. Smart. I mean, he loves ball. I think you see a trust factor really developing with Kurtis and him and Cross, who Kurtis has played with at Ohio U and the other guys that are in there.
On the veteran status of Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke ...
Cignetti: To me, that's the key to the drill. We've had great success the last three years with the one-year transfers. We took Todd Centeio, who developed and was player of the year in the league on offense. And then we got Jordan McCloud. They were both older guys, had played, and Kurtis, obviously, had a track record before he came.
So it's not like you're teaching a young guy how to play the position. You got older guys that know how to play the position and now you're just fitting them into your offensive structure and then building upon the things that they do well. And so, you know, that position, there's just so many things that go on to have an older guy. You can't put a value on it.
On making plays and the maturity of the team ...
Cignetti: We do have a lot of guys on this team that have played a lot of football across the board. We have a couple of new guys on the offensive line. At all positions, we have a veteran outfit. We're veteran at defensive line and linebacker. Ferrell is still kind of a younger guy, but we've got, other than that, we've got experience on defense as well.
So, you know, I thought we responded really well. We started very fast. Now, obviously, they fumbled the first play after we had a 7-0 lead. We're up 14-0 before you blink an eye.
In the second half, we had some adversity, obviously, with the penalties on defense. There was no panic, frustration. Maybe there was frustration in terms of what was going down, but our guys kept their poise and responded. And so, you know, I thought that was great.
On Amare Ferrell ...
How important, how valuable is it to have a nickel who can play as many roles as he can? What is it within his skill set that allows him?
Cignetti: Right. That's an important position to rover, we call that, because you've got to be good against the run and the pass. And then, you know, against 12 personnel, we have a package. We put an extra linebacker in and we put him at strong safety for Sanguinetti.
And I thought he had a good game Saturday. You see him building weekly on his successes and playing with more confidence. I just wish when he intercepts the pass, he wouldn't run toward the end zone and -- you know, celebrate with your teammates on the sideline, right? Championship programs don't do that.
On running backs blocking ...
Cignetti: It's critical if you're going to drop back and throw the ball. That's six-man protection, primarily. The running back's got to be a good receiver out of the backfield. He's also got to be able to block the blitz.
I thought our guys did a great job Saturday. We were late on one or two, but all in all, you know, it was really good. And can't throw the ball if your backs can't protect.
On chemistry between linebackers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker ...
Cignetti: It's kind of like playing with a veteran quarterback on offense. Both those guys know the defense. There's new things that go in every week. The defense morphs year in, year out. But they have a lot of snaps in the defense so they understand it, and, you know, Aiden wears the GREEN DOT on defense. And they're used to playing with each other.
But regardless whether they're used to playing with each other or not, they have specific jobs to do every single play, depending on formation and what happens after the ball's snapped. But there is definitely a familiarity with each other, yeah.
On adjusting the punishment for targeting penalties ...
Cignetti: Yeah, I think there needs to be a balance there and common sense and intent, also. Probably the most hardest hits in the game was when Aiden Fisher intercepted the pass and got hit in the head, and there's no call for that one. You know, the other ones were kind of Mickey Mouse. So but, you know, that's the way it went down Saturday, and we're not going to change the way we play.
I don't think there was anything dirty out there, that's for sure.
On defensive end Mikail Kamara's evolution ...
Cignetti: I noticed that in spring ball. I think the biggest thing with him is he's been healthy. Because early in his career, he had a couple injuries. He started as a true freshman with two bad shoulders that were both surgically repaired so he missed the next season.
And now that he's been on the field, he's gotten better every year. I saw him turn it up another level in spring ball, which is what -- that's sort of the natural progression you want to see in all the guys is that they build off the previous year. So he's a good athlete. He's smart. He's crafty. And he plays really hard.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA DEFEATS UCLA IN LARGEST BIG TEN ROAD WIN SINCE 2001: Indiana hammered UCLA 42-13 in the Rose Bowl. It was Indiana's biggest road win since 2001. CLICK HERE.
- DEFENSIVE COMES TOGETHER FROM DIFFERENT SOURCES: Amare Ferrell and Jailin Walker have different backgrounds, but they've come together to make Indiana's defense nasty. CLICK HERE.
- HOW DID OUR PREDICTIONS GO? Read about how our prediction for the game went and how the three keys identified before the game played out in the real thing. CLICK HERE.
- MAYBE INDIANA AVOIDS THE CARTOON ANVIL? Todd Golden writes about how this Indiana team might avoid the pratfalls the hurt the Hoosiers in the past. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS UNFAZED: Jack Ankony writes about how the Hoosiers remained calm under pressure - even when it was self-inflicted. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: Read all of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's comments after Indiana's 42-13 win over UCLA. CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Read about Indiana's 42-13 win over UCLA as it unfolded. CLICK HERE.