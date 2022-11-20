What Jonathan Haynes Said After Indiana's Double-Overtime Win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Mich. – Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes posted a career-high 12 tackles on Saturday as the Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31.

Haynes came down with a crucial interception on a tipped pass late in the third quarter, which set up a Charles Campbell 40-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game. This was Haynes first game with double-digit tackles since 2019 and first interception since 2020 when he played for the Ole Miss Rebels.

After the win, Haynes spoke with Indiana play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer. Here's what he said.

Indiana's Jonathan Haynes (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Michigan Sate pass during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

On his performance against Michigan State:

Haynes: Yes sir, that was nice. I went out there, played my game that I know I can play, believed in my team and myself and we got the job done.

On Indiana's comeback win:

Haynes: Yeah, we just stayed with it. We ain't give up, nobody give up, we just kept motivating each other and that's how it happened. We went to overtime and got the job done.

On staying positive and fighting through a difficult season:

Haynes: Yes sir, that's the special thing about this team. No matter how this season went for us, we stayed down to fight. We know how good this team is, we just got to put it all together like we did today and come out with the wins.

On dealing with injuries at Indiana:

Haynes: Yes sir, I've just been staying in the training room, getting my body right, trying to be healthy for the season so I can play and make plays during the season to help this team win.

On importance of Purdue game next week:

Haynes: Yes sir, I understand it. When I first got here they were telling me how big this game was, but we're going to treat it like any other game and go out there and get the job done.