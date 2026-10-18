Indiana Football’s Biggest Winners And Losers From Loss to Ohio State

Indiana football's 22-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.



The Hoosiers had opportunities to knock off No. 4 Ohio State, but missed kicks and an inconsistent offense proved costly in a 19-15 defeat, Indiana's first under Curt Cignetti at Memorial Stadium.



Here are Indiana's three winners and four losers from Saturday's clash with Ohio State.

Loser: Nicolas Radicic

The reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year has looked anything but that this season.



Radicic missed both field goal attempts Saturday, including a 30-yarder that should've been routine and a 50-plus-yard attempt that arguably shouldn't have been asked of him.



After missing just one kick throughout 2025, Radicic has already missed four this season.



What was once one of Indiana's most dependable positions has become a legitimate concern, and Saturday's misses were particularly costly in a four-point defeat.

Winner: Charlie Becker

Charlie Becker caught nine passes for 165 yards Saturday, and his numbers could've been even better.



Becker consistently won his matchups against Ohio State's defensive backs, only to see several opportunities go unfinished because of errant throws from Josh Hoover. He also added another remarkable contested catch in a critical late-game situation.



Becker continues to cement himself as one of the nation's premier receivers, with a legitimate argument as the second-best in college football. It's difficult to imagine where Indiana's offense would've been without him Saturday.

Loser: Indiana's rushing attack

For the second consecutive week, Indiana struggled to establish anything on the ground.



The Hoosiers managed just 73 rushing yards, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. The offensive line again struggled to generate consistent push, leaving Indiana increasingly dependent on its passing attack.



Indiana survived a similar performance against Nebraska and nearly did so again Saturday. But relying on late-game passing heroics isn't sustainable.



For a team with legitimate national championship aspirations, fixing the rushing attack needs to become a priority.

Winner: Mario Landino

Mario Landino delivered his best performance of the season against Ohio State.



The defensive lineman was instrumental in limiting the Buckeyes' rushing attack, consistently making his presence felt up front.

Landino also recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss, including a timely strip-sack that Indiana couldn't recover.



Indiana's defensive front gave the Hoosiers every opportunity to win Saturday, and Landino was a major reason why.

Loser: Josh Hoover

Calling Hoover a loser might seem harsh, considering he threw for 296 yards and a touchdown and helped put Indiana in position to win.



But his 50% completion rate tells part of the story.

Hoover missed too many open receivers Saturday, including several opportunities to connect with Becker for potentially significant gains. And while Indiana's failed final offensive play wasn't entirely on him, he certainly wasn't blameless.



Hoover made some impressive throws, particularly late, but Indiana needed more consistency from its quarterback throughout the afternoon.

Winner: Amare Ferrell

Amare Ferrell was everywhere Saturday.



The Indiana defensive back intercepted two passes, with his first setting up the Hoosiers' lone touchdown of the first three quarters.



But Ferrell's contributions extended beyond the turnovers. He also recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups, delivering one of the most complete performances of his Indiana career.



Against an Ohio State offense loaded with playmakers, Ferrell was arguably Indiana's most impactful defender.

Loser: Indiana's first-three-quarter offense

For the second straight week, Indiana waited until the fourth quarter to find its offensive rhythm.



The Hoosiers scored just seven points through three quarters, and even that touchdown came courtesy of Amare Ferrell's interception, which set up a two-play, seven-yard scoring drive.

Radicic's missed 30-yard field goal cost Indiana another scoring opportunity, but the larger problem was the offense's inability to sustain drives and finish possessions.



Indiana has now needed fourth-quarter comebacks in consecutive weeks after falling behind by multiple scores.



That approach worked against Nebraska. Against Ohio State, it finally caught up with the Hoosiers.