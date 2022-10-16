What Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Read a transcript summary, or watch the full press conference of what Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak said following the Hoosiers' 38-33 loss to Maryland.

Bazelak completed 29-of-42 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

On what Indiana did differently to play four true quarters of football...

BAZELAK: "We just were executing, found a way to make some plays down the field, get a couple three, four-yard gains in the run game, stay ahead of the chains. I think we got to be able to finish more in the red zone."

On if he as the quarterback can make adjustments…

BAZELAK: "I think having the feeling of being in the rhythm, on a roll. I feel like once we get to our first down of the drive, we end up having good success in that drive. We can play fast, we’re in a rhythm.

I think sometimes when you get the first and 10 incompletion, second and 10 incompletion and leave yourself third and long, sometimes you have to take check downs, call draws.

Sometimes the defense gets you, but there’s definitely a feeling when you get on a roll everyone knows, and we were on a roll on the last drive before the fumble. We were going to go score and win the game.

On troubles in the red zone…

BAZELAK: "I think Coach Bell is trying to get us in a good play and trying to see what the defense is in. A lot of the stuff is match-up based down there.

We’ve got to win on match-ups and win on one-on-ones in the run game and in the pass game. Cam (Camper) won on a fade ball and we have to find a way to connect with Donaven (McCulley) on the other end.

On if Bazelak has ever had a reception...

BAZELAK: "I don't think I've ever had a reception. I really wanted to get in until I saw the two guys at the pylon, and then I thought it'd be best if I didn't blow out a shoulder or something.

We've been practicing that play, and I actually dropped the ball in practice on Tuesday, so I was kind of just making sure I secured the catch, and Donaven put it on me."

On the offensive line...

BAZELAK: "Really proud of those guys. They just kept working. It's tough. I can't imagine having a switch of position coach mid week, and for those guys to come out and play really well, protect it well — we put in some stuff schematically to help them, but I'm proud of those guys. They fought all game, and I love them."

On what Josh Henderson does well…

BAZELAK: "I think he’s always around the ball. You say that for a defensive guy. When he’s in, he gets the ball a lot and usually good things happen. He runs hard.

He runs over guys. He catches really well out of the backfield and you’ve seen him a bunch split out wide in empty, he’s done great with that.