What Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said After Indiana's Loss to Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 25-of-49 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown in the Hoosiers' 31-10 loss to Michigan on homecoming.

Bazelak took to the podium following the game. Read his full transcript, or watch the attached video of the press conference above.

—On team performance in the second half…

BAZELAK: "It’s definitely tough but in the same way we did the first three games. We just have to find a way no matter what’s going on, no matter the circumstance. We were in the starting of the fourth quarter, we were down seven right where we wanted to be. If you’d have asked any of us coming into the game, down seven going into the fourth, we’re going to win the game. Just have to be better in the fourth quarter and second half in general."

—On the difference Michigan brought in the second half…

BAZELAK: "I think a lot of it was they were taking away the short throws, short perimeter throws that we were getting eight, nine yards on in the first half and they were just giving pressure and making it hard on me. We’ve got to find a way, and nobody really cares."

—On the pressure Michigan put on Indiana in the second half...

BAZELAK: "A lot of it was pretty simple stuff, four man, five man rushes. I don't think they brought a bunch of exotic pressures, and some of the stuff we had seen on film, but I don't know. I'll have to go back and watch the film."

—On the conversations at halftime…

BAZELAK: "We were tied 10-10 at half so really, we scored two touchdowns in the first half and one of them got called back. But Michigan, their defense, they do so much coverage in the back and that you don’t really know what they’re going to play. We weren’t getting a lot of man and we expected a lot of man and had some man-beaters that we called in the second half, but we just couldn’t get them off, couldn’t get the ball out of our hands soon enough."

—On steps to play a full four quarters...

BAZELAK: "I think it's just doing the little things right, executing. The first play of the game is just as important as the last play, so I think just knowing how important each play is and taking it one play at a time."

—On why Indiana switched from shorter, quick pass plays...

BAZELAK: "Yeah, they were covering us down on the short perimeter throws, and those throws are pretty much extensions of the run game, so we got to be able to run the ball, and second half, they were covering us down more on that, like if we got three guys, it's three over three. In the first half, it was a lot of two and then a high safety over three which gives you a chance to kick it on the perimeter."

—On if the offensive line is to blame or if it's a group effort...

BAZELAK: "I don't know. I'll have to go back and watch the film, but those guys, I mean they're working their butts off. As much as people want to talk down on them, they're working hard every single day just like the rest of the team, giving it their all.

"They're fighting out there. Those are my brothers. I love them, and I'm never going to say anything bad about them."