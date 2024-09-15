What Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Said After Indiana's 42-13 Win At UCLA
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke helped the Hoosiers improve to 3-0 with a 42-13 win ove UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
Rourke completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 307 yards, four touchdowns and zero turnovers.
Here's everything he said after the game.
On Indiana's statement win...
Rourke: "Yeah, it was awesome. We knew it was going to be a tough game because UCLA has got some great players and great coaches, so we knew we had to go out and execute, and we did just that."
On why he had success on third down...
Rourke: "I don't know if anything made it that way, but that's one of the key emphasis that we have is be good on third down and the higher chances we have of winning the game if you're good on third down. So that's a big emphasis we put on through the week, and so I'm glad that we came out on went 9 for 12."
On how he stays calm on 3rd down...
Rourke: "I've been in this situation a lot in the sense that we practice these downs all the time and so the atmosphere raises but you've got to be able to stay calm and go through your reads like normal because you've practiced it a bunch."
On anticipating what UCLA's defense was going to do...
Rourke: "Yeah, obviously you want to replace pressure with pressure and to be able to throw the ball to the vacated area, but hats off to our running backs and offensive line and tight ends for being able to have such good protection throughout the entire game and keep it clean."
On what point in the offseason he felt the offense click...
Rourke: "There was definitely a lot of flashes I think, that even since January and spring ball and everything that we could be a good team, that we had a lot of really good pieces in order to compete this year. It's great to see that come out and show it and let everybody know that we're to be taken seriously."
On the talent level and experience of the offense...
Rourke: "Yeah, I think it's a little bit of everything. Definitely coach Cignetti and the culture he's brought and built, and then we have such a great talent of guys that makes my job a lot easier. And then everybody just wants to win, that's the one common goal that we have. A lot of transfers, a lot of older guys, and we all have the same common goal of winning, and that comes out to play everyday."
On what it means to play well at the Rose Bowl...
Rourke: "I mean, it's awesome. Being able to play at this historic stadium means a ton, and not only to play well but to get the win is memorable."
On the offensive line...
Rourke: "Fantastic. I love the guys. They work as hard as they can to get the run game going, but also to keep me safe and I owe it to the guys. I didn't get sacked again this week, and I'm very, very happy about it."
On the running backs' pass protection...
Rourke: "Yeah, huge. They came up and stepped up and made some really big collisions to help me get the ball out. Like you said, they blitzed a lot, so they were needed a lot in pass protection. Running backs, tough guys, I really appreciate them stepping up into that role and not being afraid of contact."