Why Indiana's Win Over Penn State Was So Meaningful To Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti held back tears during his on-field interview following Saturday's 27-24 win at Penn State.
"This was an unbelievable win," Cignetti told FOX's Jenny Taft." I've seen a lot of stuff in my days; I've never seen anything quite like this."
Cignetti was emotional postgame for a few reasons. The improbable nature of Indiana's comeback was one them, as ESPN Analytics gave Penn State a 92.9% win probability with 2:14 to play.
The final drive was another, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the Hoosiers 80 yards down the field in 1:15 and finding a leaping, toe-tapping Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
The opponent and venue also made it extra special for Cignetti, a Pittsburgh native who –– in his first try –– led Indiana to its first-ever win over Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Season-long stakes like keeping alive a potential trip to the Big Ten championship and first-round bye in the College Football playoff only added to it.
So after having a few days to reflect on the Hoosiers' 10th victory of the season, Cignetti encapsulated what made the win so special with during Monday's press conference.
"I did get a little choked up there at the end just because I was so proud of our guys," Cignetti said Monday. "Our backs were against the wall there, and boy, it wasn't looking very good, and in that venue, 105,000 people, Penn State was playing really well. Let me tell you, Penn State got players. I give them a lot of credit. I've got a lot of respect for that program. That was a great place to play. Their fans were awesome. They had it cranked up, and we found a way to flip the switch and get the momentum back and make the plays."
"It meant a lot," Cignetti continued. "I guess part of it probably I was thinking about a little bit –– my first time in that stadium was 1971 and every two years I was in that stadium for about 15, 16 years, and I can tell you there were a lot of long rides home. Not many happy rides home."
"That one meant a lot. You think about my journey, 10, 15 years ago, did I ever think I'd lead a team into that stadium? No. Lead a team into that stadium victorious? But it mainly centered around how our guys responded and the challenge that they overcame to get it done."
Cignetti grew up in a football family. His father, Frank Cignetti Sr., was West Virginia's head coach from 1976-79 and the head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 1986-2005. He was also Leechburg High School's head coach and an assistant at Pittsburgh and Princeton as part of a coaching career than began in 1960.
Frank was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after winning two PSAC championships, 14 PSAC Western Division titles at IUP and retiring with a 199-77-1 overall record. But while Frank was at West Virginia from 1970-79, the Mountaineers went 0-10 versus Penn State and 0-5 in State College, Pa. In Frank's three seasons as a Pittsburgh assistant from 1966-68, the Panthers went 0-3.
Curt played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82, a stretch that included an 0-4 record against Penn State. In Curt's two seasons as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh from 1983-84, the Panthers tied Penn State at home and won 31-11 in State College. Temple had an 0-3 record against Penn State while Curt was the quarterbacks coach from 1986-88.
While Curt was a quarterbacks and tight ends coach from 1993-99, Pittsburgh went 0-3 against Penn State. In their lone matchup from 2007-10, Alabama defeated Penn State 24-3 while Curt was on Nick Saban's staff as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.
Curt never played against Penn State during his time as the head coach at IUP, Elon and James Madison from 2011-23, so he entered Saturday's game with a 2-10-1 record against Penn State as a player, assistant and head coach. His father, Frank, went 0-13.
So while it's true that Cignetti has been a longtime winner –– just Google him –– he had little success against Penn State during his playing and coaching career. That changed Saturday in a hard-fought win he'll never forget.
"It was the most improbable victory I've ever been a part of," Cignetti said. "And there couldn't have been a better place to make it happen.”
"Super proud of our team and our players. Refused to lose in the bleakest, most dire moments when it looked impossible. On the two yard line with no timeouts, barely a minute to go and haven't done anything offensively in quite a while. The quarterback's been taking a lot of shots. To all of a sudden, start making plays like we made, incredible plays, and scored at the end like that, and it's a game of inches. It truly is, and the team refused to lose, and proud of this football team."