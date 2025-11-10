Indiana Football Opens As Massive Favorite Over Wisconsin
Indiana survived its biggest scare of the season Saturday at Penn State, emerging with a 27-24 victory. That kept the Hoosiers' undefeated season alive with two games to go against Wisconsin and Purdue.
No. 2 Indiana is favored by 30.5 points over Wisconsin, and the over/under is 44.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday morning. Indiana's moneyline odds are -10,000, while the Badgers are +3,000 on the moneyline.
Coincidentally, Indiana leads the nation at 44.5 points per game –– the same figure as the over/under. But despite Indiana's high-powered offense and a massive point spread, oddsmakers aren't counting on Wisconsin for much offense. The Badgers rank 134th out of 136 teams at 12.6 points per game. If the Hoosiers were to cover the spread, it'd be their sixth win by 30 or more points, along with victories over Maryland, UCLA, Illinois, Indiana State and Kennesaw State.
Indiana's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0
- Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0
- Nov. 1: No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0.
- Nov. 8: No, 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0
Indiana's record against the point spread dropped to 6-4 on the season after Saturday's win over Penn State, but that shouldn't matter to the undefeated Hoosiers, who remained at No. 2 in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll.
After leading by as many as 13 points midway through the third quarter, Indiana trailed by four points with less than a minute to play. But with the game on the line, Fernando Mendoza connected with Omar Cooper Jr., who made a miraculous touchdown catch to save the undefeated season.
Indiana is heavily favored to win the next two games against 3-6 Wisconsin and 2-8 Purdue. Wins would lead to the program's first 12-0 season ever, a trip to the Big Ten Championship game and most likely a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Wisconsin finally got back in the win column on Saturday with a 13-0 victory at home over No. 23 Washington. The Badgers completed just 6-of-18 passes for 48 yards, but they rushed for 157 yards and forced two Washington turnovers.
That snapped a six-game losing streak against Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland and Alabama, dating back to Sept. 13. The third season under head coach Luke Fickell hasn't gone well with a 1-5 record in Big Ten play, but the Badgers showed they still have some fight left during Saturday's win over Washington.
Wisconsin's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 28: Wisconsin defeated Miami of Ohio 17-0 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (17) went under the 40.5-point line. Record: 1-0.
- Sept. 6: Wisconsin defeated Middle Tennessee 42-10 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (52) went over the 44.5-point line. Record: 2-0.
- Sept. 13: Wisconsin lost 38-14 to No. 19 Alabama on the road as an 18.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (52) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 2-1.
- Sept. 20: Wisconsin lost 27-10 to Maryland at home as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (37) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 2-2.
- Oct. 4: Wisconsin lost 24-10 to No. 20 Michigan on the road as a 16.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (34) went under the 42.5-point line. Record: 2-3.
- Oct. 11: Wisconsin lost 37-0 to Iowa at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (37) went under the 37.5-point line. Record: 2-4.
- Oct. 18: Wisconsin lost 34-0 to Ohio State at home as a 24.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (34) went under the 41.5-point line. Record: 2-5.
- Oct. 25: Wisconsin lost 21-7 to No. 6 Oregon on the road as a 31.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (28) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 2-6.
- Nov. 8: Wisconsin defeated No. 23 Washington 13-10 at home as a 10.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (23) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 3-6.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.