Wide Receiver Exit And Return: E.J. Williams Jr. Is Back, Donaven McCulley to Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - One thing to remember about the transfer portal is that nothing about it is permanent. A player can put his name in the portal, but if the team he was on is agreeable, he can always come back.
That turned out to be the case for Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. The wide receiver put himself in the transfer portal in October and did not play after Indiana's 56-7 triumph over Nebraska on Oct. 19.
However, Williams announced via his social media account on Friday that he intends to return to the Hoosiers.
It might be a mild surprise that Indiana would welcome Williams back, given that he walked away from the team when it was unbeaten and that he was in the wide receiver rotation when he withdrew in October, but the transfer portal era makes for strange relationship dynamics.
WIlliams, who has been injury-prone since he transferred from Clemson prior to the 2023 season, played in four games in the 2024 season, the minimum needed where Williams could still claim a redshirt season.
Williams had 2 catches for 49 yards - with one catch each against Northwestern and Nebraska.
In 2023, Williams missed over a month with injuries, but showed his potential in a good late-season run. All but two of WIlliams' 23 catches came in the second half of the season. Williams finished 2023 with 23 receptions for 281 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown for the Hoosiers.
Williams brings depth to a receiver group that is projected to include Omar Cooper Jr., Elijah Sarratt and Charlie Becker among others.
Another one-time Indiana wide receiver - Donaven McCulley - will not be back with the Hoosiers. On3.com reported that McCulley will transfer to Michigan.
Like Williams, McCulley put himself in the transfer portal after he reached his four-game limit where he could still claim a redshirt season. Also like Williams, McCulley had two catches in 2024. They were good for 21 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown catch against Maryland on Sept. 28.
McCulley, who was thought to be one of Indiana's most valuable assets entering the season, took a blow to the head during Indiana's opening game against Florida International and never got into the regular wide receiver rotation afterwards.
McCulley began at Indiana in 2021 as a quarterback. He played six games at quarterback for the Hoosiers after Michael Penix Jr. was injured. His best effort was a 14 of 25 performance for 242 yards in a loss at Maryland.
McCulley played sparingly in 2022, but then found his niche as a wide receiver in 2023. He had 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns and was particularly effective once Brendan Sorsby took over as quarterback.
McCulley had a career-high 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss at Illinois in 2023.
