How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against No. 24 Stanford
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball is in unchartered waters as far as the Teri Moren coaching era is concerned.
The Hoosiers have never had a 1-2 start under Moren, who is in her 11th year in charge of Indiana’s program. It is Indiana’s first 1-2 start since the 2008-09 season when Felisha Legette-Jack coached the Hoosiers.
Indiana has been hampered by injuries – the backcourt depth is low with Lexus Bargesser and Lenee Beaumont out. The Hoosiers are also not getting many shots (53 per game, ranked 317th in Division I) and not making the ones they get (40.3%, ranked 206th).
Indiana has been poor from 3-point range. The Hoosiers have only converted 25.5% from long range, a drop of 14 percentage points from last season. Indiana has also turned the ball over at a rate of 20.3 per game.
It will be a hard task to get things right against Stanford. The Cardinal frontcourt is formidable with 6-foot-2 forward Nunu Agara (19.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and 6-1 forward Courtney Ogden (8.5 ppg). Indiana had trouble with Butler’s post players in a 56-46 loss in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
However, it’s Stanford’s shooting that’s really scary. The Cardinal are the top-shooting 3-point team in the nation entering Saturday’s games at 51%. Starters Jzaniya Harriel (63.2%), Elena Bosgana (50%) and Brooke Demetre (50%) are converting at an incredible rate. Tess Heal (66.7%) and Chloe Clardy (58.3%) have been sharpshooters off the bench. Ogden (44.4%) and Agara (33.3%) can shoot it too.
A historic nugget that might hearten the Hoosiers? That 2008-09 Indiana team won nine in a row after its 1-2 start and would finish 21-11. There’s still plenty of time for Indiana to right its ship.
How to watch Indiana vs. Stanford
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) vs. No. 24 Stanford (4-0)
• What: Nonconference regular season game.
• When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• TV: FS1.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcers: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Stanford was 30-6 and lost to North Carolina State in the Sweet 16.
• Last game: Indiana lost 56-46 at Butler and Stanford defeated UC Davis 69-56 on Wednesday.
Statistics
Indiana
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (15.3 ppg, 3 rpg), Sydney Parrish (11.3 ppg, 8 rpg), Shay Ciezki (7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3 apg), Julianna LaMendola (3 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2 ppg), Henna Sandvik (0.7 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (12.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Karoline Striplin (8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0 ppg, 1 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg).
Stanford
• Guards: Elena Bosgana (14.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Jzaniya Harriel (11.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Chloe Clardy (10.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Tess Heal (7.3 ppg), Talana Lepolo (3.3 ppg), Shay Ijiwoye (0.5 ppg), Lauren Green (0 ppg), Stavi Papadaki (0 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Nunu Agara (19.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.3 apg), Courtney Ogden (8.5 ppg, 3 rpg), Brooke Demetre (7.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Mary Ashley Stevenson (4.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Kennedy Umeh (4 ppg), Harper Peterson (2 ppg).
Rankings
• No. 24 Stanford debuted in the second poll of the season. The Hoosiers, ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll, fell out of the Top 25 at same time.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 227-101 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 426-231. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Kate Paye, Stanford: Paye took over for long-time coach Tara VanDerveer in April after VanDerveer retired. Paye, the WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2024, was on VanDerveer’s staff for 17 years and is also one of Stanford’s most decorated players. She was part of two Stanford national championship teams. Paye joined Stanford’s staff in 2007. Paye played pro basketball from 1996-2002. Before her pro playing career began, she was an assistant at San Diego State (1995-96). Before she joined Stanford’s staff, she was an assistant at Pepperdine (2004-05) and San Diego State again (2005-07).
