Charlie Becker had already given the Memorial Stadium crowd plenty of reasons to cheer Saturday night. But there might not have been a better illustration of what he's come to mean to Indiana football fans than when he was lying on the turf.



After getting shaken up on a play, Becker got back to his feet to the sound of thousands of fans chanting his name.

"That was the biggest aura moment I've ever seen," quarterback Josh Hoover said postgame.



He jogged off the field, returned to the game after just one play off and promptly hauled in a 20-yard reception for a first down.

"That just shows you who Charlie is," Hoover said. "He's a competitor. He's a dude."



Becker revealed after the game that he's been dealing with a rib issue for a couple of weeks. It hasn't stopped him from producing.



The junior wideout caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and added a 22-yard rushing touchdown in Indiana's 41-14 win over Purdue in just another Saturday night for one of the most electric players in college football.

Charlie Becker is putting together a historic season

The remarkable thing about Becker is how routinely he does remarkable things.



Against Ohio State, he caught nine passes for 165 yards. Against Minnesota, he hauled in the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Against Purdue, he showed he's just as dangerous taking a handoff as he is running underneath a deep ball.



There was some added significance to that rushing touchdown for Becker, whose first career touchdown at Indiana also came on the ground.

Becker now has 1,246 receiving yards this season, just 19 shy of tying Ernie Jones' single-season program record set in 1987.



He also became the first Indiana player since Demetrius McCray in 2006 to record two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

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For all the uncertainty surrounding Indiana's offense over the past several weeks, Becker's production has been one of the few constants.



Perhaps the greatest luxury of having a receiver like Becker is that even when everything doesn't go according to plan offensively, he's capable of making something happen.

Charlie Becker has become a fan favorite in Bloomington

After the game, Becker took some time to sign jerseys for a pair of young fans.



"That's kind of the stuff that you dream about when you're a little kid," Becker said.

The significance of seeing kids wearing his jersey wasn't lost on him, either.



"I've worked so hard," Becker said. "So it's really cool to see the young guys who are repping it."

The reality is Saturday might have been the last time Indiana fans get to watch Becker play at Memorial Stadium.



Given his status as a sure-fire first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, it's likely Becker will enter the draft after this season, and there's no guarantee the Hoosiers will play another game in Bloomington this season.

But there's still plenty for Becker to accomplish in an Indiana uniform.



He's within striking distance of a program record that's stood for nearly four decades, and he'll have an opportunity to help Indiana win a second consecutive Big Ten championship next Saturday.

With a College Football Playoff berth also on the line against UCLA, there could be a few more memorable Saturdays in store for Becker.



And given what he's done to this point, it'd be foolish to bet against him delivering again for the Hoosiers.