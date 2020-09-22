SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

DI Fall Championships Approved to be Held in Spring

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Football and basketball are happening this fall and winter, but what about the other sports who usually compete this time of year?

The NCAA planned to hold all fall sport championships in the spring, and on Tuesday, the Division I Board of Directors approved that plan.

That means sports such as cross-country, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and water polo will all have their championships take place in the spring.

Below is the full release from the NCAA:

NCAA Division I fall championships will be conducted in the spring as outlined in recommendations from the Division I Council and supported by the Division I Presidential Forum, the Division I Board of Directors decided Tuesday.

The board last month directed the Division I governance structure to pursue a plan for moving championships to the spring. The plan for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo was developed by the Division I Competition Oversight Committee in conjunction with the sport committees. The plan for the Football Championship Subdivision was created by the Division I Football Oversight Committee in conjunction with the FCS committee.

“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State. “We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances.”

The changes include reduced bracket sizes with preserved automatic qualification for conferences. In team sports, the brackets will be filled at 75% of their normal capacities. In football, the FCS championship bracket will have 16 instead of 24 teams.

Contests conducted in the fall term for all fall sport championships that will be conducted in the spring will count toward selection into that respective championship. Sport committees are encouraged to consider all data available to them at the time of selections.

The oversight committees may need to revisit this topic if conditions warrant nearer the time the playing and practice seasons for these sports begin, but for now, the committees support providing maximum flexibility for selection purposes.

The NCAA Board of Governors has directed that all sites of each championship be predetermined and that the number of preliminary-round sites be reduced to support health and safety and operational management of the championships this spring.

In addition to the championships decision, the Division I Board of Directors reviewed an updated version of the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport document provided by Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, and offered preliminary support for the plan.

Fall Championships Conducted in the Spring Semester 2021

2020-09-22 (1)

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA FOOTBALL ODDS FOR 2020 BIG TEN SEASON: Indiana has 29/1 odds to win the Big Ten East and 75/1 odds to win the Big Ten Championship. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA'S 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: To view Indiana's full 2020 football schedule, CLICK HERE
  • HERE'S WHAT KIRK HERBSTREIT SAID: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gave some thoughts on the Big Ten schedule release. CLICK HERE
Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 21) Kyle Schwarber Responds to Benching With 2 Doubles in Cubs' Win

The relationship between Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and left fielder Kyle Schwarber is too strong for problems to linger, so Schwarber started in left on Monday night and played well in the Cubs' win, hitting two doubles.

Tom Brew

Johnww25

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Injured Romeo Langford Inactive for Celtics' Game 3 Win over Heat

Former Indiana star Romeo Langford couldn't go for Boston on Saturday night, but the Celtics got a boost from the return of former Butler star Gordon Hayward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Aaron Slegers Helps Rays Stay Atop AL East Race

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League right now, and former Hoosier has been a big part of their standout bullpen. He was great again on Saturday night, allowing just one single against Baltimore.

Tom Brew

GameDay Saturday: Here's What ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Said

There was a lot going on Saturday as the college football season tries to get through another week. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had plenty to say after the Big Ten released its schedule.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 18): Reds Play Longball With Jonathan Stiever in 2nd Career Start

Jonathan Stiever struggled to get comfortable on Friday night, and the Cincinnati Reds made him pay for that with four towering home runs in less than three innings.

Tom Brew