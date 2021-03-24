How to Watch Indiana's Game with Belmont on Wednesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's game with Belmont on Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Indiana has made history all season long, and the Hoosiers have another chance to do so on Wednesday night.

The women's program has never advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and this year's team has everything it takes to get past that point.

After a dominating first game in the NCAA Tournament, Indiana will run into Belmont on the Round of 32 in the Hoosiers' quest to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.

Who: No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed Belmont Bruins (21-5, 14-3 in the Ohio Valley).

No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed Belmont Bruins (21-5, 14-3 in the Ohio Valley). When : 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 24.

: 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 24. Where: Bill Greehay Arena, San Antonio, Texas.

Bill Greehay Arena, San Antonio, Texas. Latest Line: Indiana is a 12.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The over/under is 124.

Indiana is a 12.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The over/under is 124. Poll rankings: Indiana is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll entering the NCAA Tournament. Belmont is not ranked.

Indiana is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll entering the NCAA Tournament. Belmont is not ranked. Last time out: Indiana defeated VCU in the first round 63-32. Belmont upset No. 5-seeded Gonzaga 64-59 in the Round of 64.

Indiana defeated VCU in the first round 63-32. Belmont upset No. 5-seeded Gonzaga 64-59 in the Round of 64. Series history: Indiana leads the overall series 5-1.

Indiana leads the overall series 5-1. Last meeting: The two teams last played in Bloomington on March 20, 2014. Indiana defeated Belmont 48-47 in Assembly Hall.

The two teams last played in Bloomington on March 20, 2014. Indiana defeated Belmont 48-47 in Assembly Hall. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Announcers: Roy Philphot (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (color commentator)

Roy Philphot (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (color commentator) Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

WHCC 105.1 FM Announcers: Austin Render

