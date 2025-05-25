Indiana Athletics And The Indy 500: Two Hoosier Traditions That Keep Their Distance
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When you think of the Indianapolis 500 and its traditions, as it relates to colleges, you have to admit you think of Purdue first.
The Purdue Marching Band has been the official band of the Indianapolis 500 since 1919 – or so Purdue’s website claims. Whether that date checks out as “official” or not, it’s undeniable that the Purdue band is intrinsically tied to the 500 pre-race tradition.
Surely, though, Indiana University has not been left out of the Indianapolis 500 party over the years. After all, there are no two sporting traditions as hallowed and time-honored in the state of Indiana as the Hoosiers and the Indy 500.
Surely, Bob Knight had attended the race at some point. Either in an official capacity or just to go. A Google images search for photo evidence of Knight attending the race turns up empty.
Nada. Perhaps Knight went, but if he did, it was kept on the down low. There are photos circulating of Bob Knight with AJ Foyt - including one that hangs in one of the booths at Nick’s English Hut on Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington.
OK. What about other coaches? Mike Woodson? Yes! There are photos of the Indianapolis native at the track. No Archie Miller pictures, though. I found one photo of Tom Crean attending a 2008 practice. Nothing from Mike Davis.
Football coaches? Unless he’s at the track today, and as I write this, there is no social media evidence that he is, Curt Cignetti hasn’t been here long to make an appearance – though I think he would be a popular figure at the track.
If you search for “Tom Allen Indianapolis 500” you get a bunch of pictures of Tim Allen, the racing-fan actor. Going all the way back to Bill Mallory, there is no photo evidence that an Indiana football coach was feted as a celebrity at the Indianapolis 500. It’s possible some, or even all, attended the race, but once again, if they did, it wasn’t widely publicized.
OK, so the coaches weren’t visible presences at the 500. Surely, there are other Indiana University-500 connections, right?
A look through Indiana University’s photo archive, which is very extensive and thorough, finds only 31 hits for “Indianapolis 500” and 18 hits when you search “Indianapolis Motor Speedway”. (There are zero hits for “Brickyard 400”.)
Most of the pictures on the Indiana archive are student-taken photos that found their way into the archive or pictures promoting the one Indiana tradition that is somewhat tied to the Indianapolis 500 – the Little 500.
The Little 500 bike race famously follows the Indianapolis 500 format and is a tradition all its own. It was started by Howdy Wilcox Jr. - the son of 1919 Indianapolis 500 winner Howdy Wilcox Sr. The younger Wilcox - then president of the Indiana University Foundation - started the Little 500 in 1951.
But the Little 500 typically takes place in April, a month or more before the Memorial Day weekend Indianapolis 500. It is in the rear view mirror by Indy 500 race day.
The Indiana Marching Hundred has performed at the Brickyard 400, but even there, they have traded off with Indiana State’s band. The Indianapolis 500? Its traditions are largely Indiana University-free. (IU Health is a major sponsor at the race, but they are not directly connected to Indiana University.)
Not that there is animosity. Thousands of Hoosiers fans will be at the Indianapolis 500 – many will wear their devotion to the cream and crimson for all to see.
The Indianapolis 500 and Indiana athletics are two great traditions – that largely stay out of each other’s way. That’s OK. They’re both big enough to co-exist.