Indiana Softball Brings Potent Offense To NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – What strikes fear into the hearts of teams in the softball postseason?
A team that can hit the ball and reach base.
You won’t find a better team than Indiana in that department as the Hoosiers begin their 2025 NCAA Tournament adventure on Friday at the Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas.
Indiana is the No. 3 seed in the four-team regional field. The Hoosiers play No. 2 seed Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams are 33-18. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Host Arkansas plays Saint Louis at 6:30 p.m. ET in Friday’s other first round game in the double-elimination format.
The Hoosiers are the toughest out in Division I at the plate. Indiana leads the nation in batting average (.368), on-base percentage (.457) and doubles per game (2.1).
Indiana boasts an attack led by Taylor Minnick – a top 25 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Minnick, a left fielder, is batting .470 with 16 home runs and 63 RBI. In Big Ten games, Minnick batted a league-leading .476. She is also slugging .973.
Minnick is extremely patient at the plate with 31 walks against just nine strikeouts.
Minnick has 43 career home runs, tied with teammate Brianna Copeland for the most in Indiana history.
Copeland, also one of Indiana’s pitchers, batted .439 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI. She has also stolen 14 bases in 15 attempts. As a pitcher, Copeland was 17-8 with 141 strikeouts and a 4.63 ERA and tossed a shutout in a 2-0 win over Washington in the Big Ten Tournament last week. She plays as the designated player when she’s not pitching.
The hit parade for Indiana doesn’t end with that pair. Third baseman Madalyn Strader is hitting .425. Catcher Avery Parker is batting .401 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. Right fielder Kinsey Mitchell is hitting .400.
Opportunity on the base paths is provided by center fielder Melina Wilkinson who has 21 stolen bases.
Pitching hasn’t been as strong for the Hoosiers, who ranked 11th in the Big Ten with a 4.34 ERA. In addition to Copeland, Janae Berry (4.22) and Jasmine Reyes (4.82) have made starts for the Hoosiers, but Copeland has been the go-to starting pitcher recently.
A pitcher who has made important contributions in recent games has been Taylor Hess (2.75) who has allowed one earned run in her last 8 2/3 innings of relief pitching.
While Indiana is making its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma State is in the field for the ninth straight season.
Oklahoma State played a very difficult schedule and earned wins over No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Florida State, No. 12 Alabama and No. 23 Kentucky before Big 12 play began.
Pitcher Ruby Meylan (21-8, 1.61) was an All-Big 12 first team pitcher. She has struck out 229 batters in 196 innings of work.
Left fielder Tia Warsop (.358), second baseman Rosie Davis (.349, 8 HR, 50 RBI) and catcher Amanda Hasler (.302, 15 HR, 31 RBI) were All-Big 12 position player selections. The Cowgirls use speed to challenge opponents. They have 87 stolen bases. Oklahoma State is also rock solid with its defense and it has committed just one error in six games.
Arkansas (40-12) is the fourth seed overall in the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks finished tied for fifth in the powerful SEC, are No. 5 in RPI, and are 15-5 at host site Bogle Park in 2025.
Saint Louis (34-22) won the Atlantic 10 conference tournament to earn their first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. Abby Mallo (19 HR, 80 RBI) was the co-Player of the Year in the Atlantic 10 for the Billikens.
The winner of the Fayetteville Regional advances to a Super Regional where the winner will play the winner of the Tucson Regional. No. 13-seed Arizona, Ole Miss, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara are in that field.
Related stories on Indiana athletics
- TODD'S TAKE: Trip to the ballpark was a reminder that all of college sports are worth saving, not just the ones that make money. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WINS GOVERNOR'S CUP: The Hoosiers have won the Governor's Cup against Purdue for the seventh straight season. CLICK HERE.
- HOW DID INDIANA FARE AGAINST OTHER BIG TEN SCHOOLS? See how the Hoosiers did against the rest of the Big Ten in a Governor's Cup-style competition. CLICK HERE.