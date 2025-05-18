Indiana Softball Eliminated From NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Going into the loser’s bracket in a double-elimination tournament is a very difficult position for a team to recover from if it puts itself there with an opening loss.
That’s what made Indiana’s fall-from-ahead loss to Oklahoma State in its first game of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday so damaging. The Hoosiers would have to win the regional the hard way with four wins in two days.
Indiana cleared the first step on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Saint Louis in a win-or-go-home elimination game to start its Saturday. However, the Hoosiers had to immediately turn around and defeat Oklahoma State. Once again, the Cowgirls could not be beaten as Indiana was eliminated in a 16-8 loss at Bogle Park, home field of host Arkansas, a team the Hoosiers never ended up playing.
In the game against Saint Louis, Indiana never trailed. Brianna Copeland led off the game with a double and Taylor Minnick walked. Copeland was later caught stealing, but Avery Parker doubled home Minnick to open scoring. Parker later scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0.
The Billikens clawed back a run in the third inning, but Copeland had a solid outing in the circle. She went the distance, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.
Indiana got the insurance runs it needed in the fifth inning. A two-run single by Minnick drove home Melina Wilkison and Josie Bird to make it 4-1. Copeland held Saint Louis at bay to keep Indiana alive.
Earlier on Saturday, Oklahoma State was on the wrong end of an eight-inning 6-5 loss to host Arkansas, but the Cowgirls were unfazed as they faced elimination against the Hoosiers.
Playing as the home team, Indiana got to Oklahoma State pitcher Rose Meylan early for the second straight game. Copeland led off with a double and Minnick doubled her home to open scoring. Minnick later scored on a sacrifice fly by Parker.
Indiana led 2-1 going into the third inning when disaster struck. Oklahoma State scored 12 runs in the top of the third inning to put the game out of reach.
Copeland, Taylor Hess and Janae Berry all pitched in the third inning. Oklahoma State hit two home runs in the inning, including a grand slam by Amanda Hasler. In all, the Cowgirls had 10 base hits in the inning to take a 13-2 lead.
Indiana scored six runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough in the eight-run loss.
The Hoosiers (34-20) finished their season with first weekend elimination in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.
Oklahoma State advanced into a rematch with Arkansas on Sunday. The Cowgirls will have to beat the Razorbacks twice on Sunday to advance.
