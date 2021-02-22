HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Indiana Women's Basketball Achieves Highest Ranking in AP Poll

Indiana is fresh off a huge win against No. 12 Michigan at home last Thursday. The Hoosiers have two big road games this week.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a big win over Michigan last Thursday in Assembly Hall, Indiana is now ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

This is the highest ranking in program history.

Below is the full press release from the program:

Indiana women’s basketball moved up three spots in the Week 14 Associated Press Top 25 to No. 11 and its highest ever ranking among both national polls on Monday.

The Hoosiers previously checked in at No. 12 in the 2019-20 season in three separate weeks in its highest ranking among the media poll prior to Monday’s release. This is the 34th consecutive week IU has been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

In the other national poll - the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll - IU is currently ranked No. 12, also program-high. Updated rankings for the coaches poll come out on Tuesday.

Indiana is coming off a 70-65 win over then No. 11 Michigan at home on Thursday night. Senior guard Ali Patberg led the way with 21 points and junior guard Grace Berger (16 points) and junior forward Aleksa Gulbe (13 points) each added double figures. They will next take on Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Plus.

Below is the full top 25:

1. UConn

2. NC State

3. Texas A&M

4. Stanford

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. South Florida

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. Georgia

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Tennessee

21. Gonzaga

22. South Dakota State

23. Missouri State

24. DePaul

25. Rutgers

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, Marquette 1

