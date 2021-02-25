No. 11 Indiana Extends Win Streak to Six With Win at Wisconsin

Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 23 points as the Hoosiers rolled to a 77-49 victory in Madison.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Wisconsin guard Sydney Hilliard left the game in the second half with an ankle injury, Indiana head coach Teri Moren realized it was an opportunity for the Hoosiers' to do something they rarely do: Run a full court press.

Indiana got up on Wisconsin in the backcourt and made the Badgers' guards uncomfortable. Wisconsin only committed 11 turnovers, but Indiana's press stifled their offense and got them out of rhythm, holding them to just 34% shooting on the day.

It allowed Indiana to run away with the game and take a 77-49 victory in Madison, extending its win streak to six games.

"It was an opportunity for us to turn it up a bit defensively," head coach Teri Moren said. "We're excited to be leaving here with a victory."

Indiana got off to a slow start, trailing 5-0 from the jump, but as soon as the Hoosiers got their first basket, they were able to take control from that point forward.

The first quarter was choppy with so many fouls getting called, but Indiana took a 17-11 lead after one.

The Hoosiers extended their lead even more in the second quarter, getting big scoring contributions from Ali Patberg and Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes hit a shot at the buzzer to send Indiana into a halftime with a 14-point lead, and it gave herself 13 points as well.

Patberg scored nine in the first half, getting to her spots on the floor and connecting on easy jumpers.

Indiana outrebounded Wisconsin 25-13 in the first half and got 10 second-chance points and 20 points in the paint.

The defensive pressure of Nicole Cardaño-Hillary really jumpstarted Indiana in that first half according to Moren.

"Early pressure that Nicky provided for us I thought stifled them offensively," Moren said.

The Hoosiers were without Kiandra Browne, who was out with a hip injury that has nagged her for the last couple of weeks. That meant early minutes for Hannah Noveroske, who hasn't seen much minutes this season.

Upon entering the game, Noveroske got an offensive rebound to get her first basket of the game. Paige Price, Keyanna Warthen, Grace Waggoner and Chloe Moore-McNeil were the other major contributors off the bench and got extended minutes throughout the game.

"It was great, it's just experience," Moren said. "It doesn't make any difference to me if we're in a game where we're winning by a large margin or if it's tight, experience for all those kids is great."

Holmes led the way for Indiana with 23 points, shooting an efficient 8-of-14 from the game. Holmes said she was just taking what the defense was giving her.

Patberg and Cardaño-Hillary each pitched in 14 points as well.

With the win, Indiana has improved to 15-4 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have a rematch with No. 15 Ohio State on the road this Saturday. The Buckeyes edged out Indiana in Assembly Hall earlier this season.

"We're going to have to figure out the zone," Moren said. "That's what we're going to have to go look at and be relaxed to get good shots on Saturday."

Related Stories: