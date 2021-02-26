No. 11 Hoosiers Peaking at Right Time as Top-25 Matchup Awaits in Columbus

Indiana has won six-straight games and will be looking for revenge against Ohio State this Saturday in Columbus.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last time Indiana played Ohio State this season, the Hoosiers held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter in Assembly Hall.

But Ohio State switched to a 2-3 zone, and it stalled Indiana, even though the Hoosiers knew it was coming. Ohio State defeated Indiana 78-70, and Teri Moren called it "one of the more disappointing losses" in her tenure at Indiana.

Since that game, the Hoosiers have rallied off six-straight wins and are just one game behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten.

Now the Hoosiers, ranked No. 11 in the country, are set to travel to Columbus for a rematch with No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET.

Moren spoke with the media on Friday and reflected on the first matchup with the Buckeyes, explaining why it was so disappointing to drop that game.

"We just didn't handle ourselves very well," Moren said. "We have to be more confident when we see zone because we're gonna see it. I just don't think we really embraced the opportunity in the fourth, and I just didn't think we responded the way I would've liked."

Even though Indiana didn't respond in the fourth quarter of that game, they've responded every single game since then.

The Hoosiers' win streak consists of victories over Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State, Illinois, No. 12 Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Was it a turning point? I don't know," Moren said. "This is a great group of young ladies that are hungry for success. They're probably one of the tighter knit groups that we've had."

A big reason to Indiana's success as of late has been its performances on both sides of the ball. Moren believes the team is guarding better, and they have been more efficient offensively.

One of the big keys to both of those things has been the play of Nicole Cardaño-Hillary. She has been very aggressive at pressuring the ball on defense, which has really sparked Indiana as of late.

"That was probably going to be her biggest area of growth in joining us because we're such a defensive-minded team," Moren said. "I love that she's embraced this role of putting pressure and being pesky. She has ignited our defense."

Then on the offensive side of the ball, Cardaño-Hillary has allowed Ali Patberg to play off the ball more, which Moren believes has let Patberg become more aggressive.

After scoring just nine points against Ohio State, Patberg has averaged 17.5 points per game in the current six-game win streak.

Then you factor in the team's top two scorers in Mackenzie Holmes in the post and Grace Berger on the perimeter, Indiana is really attacking teams with a three-headed monster offensively right now.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hoosiers are getting big contributions from the bench with Kiandra Browne defending down low and Keyanna Warthen putting pressure on ball-handlers.

Everything is starting to come together at the right time for Indiana, which is why the Hoosiers are 15-4 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten.

A big hurdle awaits the Hoosiers in Columbus on Saturday, and Moren expects her team to be ready for it.

"I think we've improved on both sides of the ball," Moren said. "That's why we've improved here in the last six games."

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

