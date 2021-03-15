Indiana Ranked as No. 4 Seed, Takes on VCU March 22

This is the highest seeding for Indiana women's basketball in program history.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball picked up its highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament as the Hoosiers were given a No. 4 seed on Monday night during the selection show.

The Hoosiers will be taking on No. 13-seeded VCU next Monday, March 21, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

VCU finished fifth in the A10 for the regular season, and then the Rams won their conference tournament to get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of Indiana versus VCU would take on the winner of Gonzaga and Belmont in the Round of 32.

The entire NCAA women's tournament will be taking place in San Antonio, and Indiana is in the Mercado Region. The Hoosiers are also in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the NC State Wolfpack.

Indiana had a tough loss to Michigan State in the quarterfinals in the Big Ten Tournament in its last game, but the Hoosiers are determined to avenge that and make a run in the big dance.

"I can tell you we're gonna be a lot better from this. It sucks right now," senior guard Ali Patberg said after the loss. "We have to own how we played tonight. We have a lot of basketball left."

Below is the full NCAA Tournament bracket:

