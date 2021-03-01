Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked in Top 10 For First Time in Program History
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After beating Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Indiana is now a top-10 team in the country.
This is the first time the Hoosiers are ranked inside the top 10 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll in program history.
Indiana checks in at No. 10 this week. Indiana's previous highest ranking was No. 11, which was just last week.
The Hoosiers are currently 16-4 overall and 14-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana will close its regular season with two home games this week, first against Iowa on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and then against Purdue on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Below is the full AP top 25:
1. UConn
2. Texas A&M
3. N.C. State
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Baylor
7. South Carolina
8. Maryland
9. UCLA
10. Indiana
11. Arizona
12. Michigan
13. Arkansas
14. Tennessee
15. South Florida
16. Georgia
17. Kentucky
18. Gonzaga
19. Oregon
20. West Virginia
21. South Dakota State
22. Ohio State
23. Missouri State
24. Rutgers
25. DePaul
Others receiving votes:
Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4
Related Stories:
- PATTERSON OPTS OUT OF SEASON: Indiana's Danielle Patterson has opted out for the remainder of the year. CLICK HERE
- BERGER ADDED TO WATCH LIST: Grace Berger joins Ali Patberg on the Wade Trophy Watch List, getting added as a midseason addition. CLICK HERE
- PENN OPTS OUT OF SEASON: Indiana senior guard Jaelynn Penn has opted out for the remainder of the year. CLICK HERE
- CARDANO-HILLARY PROVIDING SPARK: Transfer Nicole Cardaño-Hillary has been a huge lift for IUWBB off the bench this season. CLICK HERE