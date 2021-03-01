HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked in Top 10 For First Time in Program History

After defeating Ohio State on Saturday, Indiana is ranked No. 10 in this week's AP Poll.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After beating Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Indiana is now a top-10 team in the country.

This is the first time the Hoosiers are ranked inside the top 10 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll in program history.

Indiana checks in at No. 10 this week. Indiana's previous highest ranking was No. 11, which was just last week.

The Hoosiers are currently 16-4 overall and 14-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana will close its regular season with two home games this week, first against Iowa on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and then against Purdue on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Below is the full AP top 25:

1. UConn

2. Texas A&M

3. N.C. State

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. Baylor

7. South Carolina

8. Maryland

9. UCLA

10. Indiana

11. Arizona

12. Michigan

13. Arkansas

14. Tennessee

15. South Florida

16. Georgia

17. Kentucky

18. Gonzaga

19. Oregon

20. West Virginia

21. South Dakota State

22. Ohio State

23. Missouri State

24. Rutgers

25. DePaul

Others receiving votes:

Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4

