Keyanna Warthen, Chanel Wilson Both Enter Transfer Portal

These two join Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn as the three players in the transfer portal.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more Hoosiers have entered the transfer portal after Indiana's season on Monday.

Senior guard Keyanna Warthen has officially entered the transfer portal, and sophomore guard Chanel Wilson announced on Twitter on Thursday that she is entering the transfer portal as well.

Warthen played in 22 games this season and was usually the first person off the bench for Indiana. She averaged 2.1 points per game, but her main role off the bench was to be a defensive-stopper. Warthen would usually be tasked with guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player.

It was a role she had to grow into over her four years with Indiana. As a result of her commitment to the program, Warthen is now Indiana's all-time winningest player with 89-career wins.

With the extra year of eligibility given to athletes due to COVID-19 this year, Warthen has decided to transfer for her final season.

As for Wilson, she came to Indiana in 2018 and had to redshirt right away because she tore her ACL in her senior year of high school.

After making a recovery, Wilson appeared in 29 games in the 2019-20 season, averaging around 10 minutes per game. But this season, Wilson's time on the floor drastically went down.

She only played in eight games this season, averaging just 3.8 minutes in those games.

Wilson was very appreciative in her farewell message on Twitter for the fans, teammates and coaches she had while at Indiana, but it's in her best interest to enter the portal.

That now makes three Indiana players in the transfer portal as Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn announced she would be transferring earlier this week.

Related Stories: