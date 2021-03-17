Mackenzie Holmes Becomes First AP All-American Selection in Program History

Holmes leads the team with 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball continues to make history this season.

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes was named as an honorable mention on the Associated Press All-American teams. With doing so, she becomes the first player in program history to receive AP All-American recognition.

Holmes has had a stellar season so far with the Hoosiers, leading the team with 18.1 points per game while shooting 60.3% from the field.

In Indiana's season-opener this year, Holmes shot a perfect 13-of-13 from the field and scored 26 points, which was the first time a player didn't miss a shot in a single game in program history.

Indiana is currently a four seed in the NCAA Tournament right now and will play VCU in the Round of 64 on Monday, March 22 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Below is the full press release from Indiana:

Holmes has had a superb campaign for the Hoosiers in her second season, leading the team with 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and shooting 60.3 percent from the floor. The Gorham, Maine native also shoots 77.4 percent at the free throw line and also averages 1.0 steals per game. An All-Big Ten first team honoree, Homes has scored in double figures 20 times, nine 20-plus point scoring games and has seven double-doubles this season.

Nationally, she ranks seventh in field goal percentage, 10th in blocks (66 total), 11th in blocks per game and 30th in field goals made. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on March 8 and a host of Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll nods this season.

Holmes and the 4 seed Hoosiers (18-5) begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22 at 2 p.m. ET against 13 seed VCU live on ESPNU.

