Three Recruits Sign Letters of Intent for Indiana Women's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Keyarah Berry, Kaitlin Peterson and Paige Price officially signed their national letters of intent with Indiana women's basketball on Wednesday.

The trio currently makes up Indiana's 2021 class thus far.

Below is information on each player and quotes from head coach Teri Moren about the signings:

Indiana head coach Teri Moren has announced the signing of three for the Class of 2021 – Keyarah Berry (Rockmart, Ga.), Kaitlin Peterson (Eufaula, Ala.) and Paige Price (Dromana, Victoria, Australia).

“We are really excited about this recruiting class. Our goal when we set out with each class is to find the best players that fit Indiana Women’s Basketball. We have two really athletic guards from here in the United States and we were able to sign the best player in Australia. This recruiting period was very different for both us and these athletes, because of the restrictions with COVID-19. Fortunately, we were able to get to know them and their families over Zoom. While we weren’t able to recruit them the normal, typical way, we feel that we were able to develop more meaningful relationships, because we had more regular conversations. Our video department did an excellent job being able to really show Indiana University, our team, our staff, and our basketball style in direct ways. These three are all terrific basketball players and great young ladies. This class has the potential to help us continue to reach our high expectations.”

Keyarah Berry

Berry, a 5-11 guard, averaged 32.1 points and 9.3 rebounds as a junior at Rockmart High School in 2019-20. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Berry has amassed 2,437 career points heading in to her senior season. She was the 2A North Region Girls’ Player of the Year and 2A North All-State selection in 2019-20, as she was the nation’s sixth leading high school scorer. Her efforts helped Rockmart to a trip to the state semifinals as she scored 40 or more points in eight games as a junior. She is regarded as the No. 79 recruit in the country by All Star Girls Report and No. 142 by Prospects Nation.

Teri Moren on Keyarah Berry

“Keyarah is a player that has a lot of upside. She has scored a lot during her high school career. She has the ability to score at all 3 levels with deep 3-point range, good elevation on her mid-range, and an explosion to the rim. With her athleticism, we believe that Keyarah will develop into a very good defender for us as well.”

Kaitlin Peterson

Peterson, a 5-9 guard, is a three-time Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state selection including back-to-back first team all-state honors. As a junior in 2019-20, she averaged 23.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game as she was named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and led Eufaula to a 25-7 overall record and 6A Southeast Regional Tournament appearance. She is rated as the No. 41 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report and No. 54 by Prospects Nation.

Teri Moren on Kaitlin Peterson

“The first thing you notice when watching Kaitlin is her speed. She is as fast with the basketball as any player in the country. As we continued to get to know Kaitlin, her competitiveness and desire to win really stuck out. Kaitlin really loves to play basketball. We are looking forward to being able to coach her and help take her game to another level.”

Paige Price

Price, a 6-2 guard, averaged 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and shot 51 percent as part of Team Australia in the 2019 Oceania Championships. Price is listed as the No. 1 ranked player in Australia by Aussie Basketball USA Pathways, No. 3 international player and four-star recruit by Premier Basketball Report and the No. 55 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report.

Teri Moren on Paige Price

“Paige is a player who we have been recruiting for a couple of years. She is a big guard who plays with a unique toughness. Paige has the ability to score the basketball. She can really shoot the ball, but she also knows how to get to the rim to score. She plays really hard. Paige’s ability to play multiple positions is going to be very valuable for us.”

Related Stories: