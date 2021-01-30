2022 Four-Star Guard Isaac McKneely Commits to Virginia

McKneely is a top-60 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As expected, class of 2022 combo guard Isaac McKneely has committed to Virginia.

McKneely officially made the announcement on Saturday.

Indiana was in McKneely's top eight, which also included Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina.

He attends Poca High School in West Virginia, so it was no surprise he chose a school closer to home.

McKneely is a top-60 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

His high school coach went on record once to say he is the most highly-rated recruit Poca has ever had.

As for Indiana, this doesn't hurt the Hoosiers too much going forward. CJ Gunn, another guard for the class of 2022, is committing Feb. 7, and much like Virginia with McKneely, Indiana hopes Gunn will choose a school close to home.

Indiana appears to be the frontrunner for the Lawrence North guard right now.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

