Decision for 5-Star Aminu Mohammed Could be Coming Sooner than Expected

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There's big basketball recruiting news this week surrounding Indiana's top target in the class of 2021, Aminu Mohammed.

The 5-star guard originally intended to announce his commitment at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in January, but that event was officially canceled this week.

There's another event in December, called the Blue and Gold Tournament, where Mohammed also considered committing.

Mohammed's guardian Shawn Harmon said the competition level at those two aforementioned events were the best chance for Mohammed to develop as a player while staying in high school.

But now that things are starting to get canceled, it could affect Mohammed's decision.

Harmon told the Springfield News-Leader on Tuesday night that due to the uncertainty around the high school basketball season, Mohammed needs to explore his different options heading into this winter.

One of those options is committing in the next few weeks and enrolling into the college early, which would be January.

If that's the case, it could come down to who currently has available scholarships.

Indiana has two open scholarships on its 2020-21 roster.

Mohammed's been in recent contact with Indiana, Texas, DePaul, Southern Methodist, Kansas State, Georgia and Georgetown.

As of right now, Mohammed is still at Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Mo. No decision has been made if there will be a season there yet, so Mohammed is keeping all his options open.

Last season at Greenwood, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as the team went 26-4.

Mohammed currently the No. 14 player in the country in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He took an official visit to Indiana in January.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Mohammed's recruitment.

