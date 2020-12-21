HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Five-Star Guard Aminu Mohammed Commits to Georgetown

Aminu Mohammed commits to Georgetown Monday over Indiana, Georgia, DePaul, Texas and Kansas State.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Five-star guard Aminu Mohammed announced Monday at Greenwood Laboratory School that he is committing to Georgetown.

Mohammed chose Georgetown over Indiana, Georgia, DePaul, Texas and Kansas State.

When Mohammed first moved to the United States from Nigeria, he first lived in Washington D.C.

Mohammed's guardian Shawn Harmon was very pleased with Patrick Ewing and his ability to recruit Mohammed.

Mohammed said he is a big fan of the fit and the way he will get to play with Georgetown.

Mohammed is currently the No. 16 player overall in the 2021 class, and he has already started his final prep season out strong.

On Dec. 5, Mohammed scored a game-high 43 points and helped his team rally back to take a 74-72 victory over Kickapoo at Willard High School in the Willard Basketball Classic championship.

In his junior season, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as his team went 26-4.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories:

  • PARKER STEWART TALKS WHY HE CHOSE INDIANA: Parker Stewart told Sports Illustrated Indiana what went into his decision to choose the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • PARKER STEWART COMMITS TO INDIANA: UT Martin grad transfer Parker Stewart officially commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • LOGAN DUNCOMB SIGNS NLI: Indiana's lone commit for the class of 2021 so far signed his national letter of intent. CLICK HERE

USATSI_14153892
Recruiting

Five-Star Guard Aminu Mohammed Commits to Georgetown

Jack Tuttle
Football

Indiana Resumes Practice, Expects Healthy Team for Outback Bowl

RocketsEricGordonGame3
Basketball

Hoosiers in the Pros: 5 Things to Know About Eric Gordon

IndianaStevieScottRutgers2020
Football

Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Against Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

USATSI_13855964
Recruiting

Commitment Day: What Are the Odds on Indiana Landing Aminu Mohammed?

OhioStateCelebrateBigTen
Football

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 20): Ohio State Make College Football Playoff, Gets Clemson in Semifinal

EptmhQnXMAgwnB6
Other Sports

No. 15 Indiana Gets Back on Winning Track in Big Ten Opener

IndianaTomAllenMichigan3
Football

My Two Cents: Indiana Can Play This Disrespect Card Perfectly Now

USATSI_15171456
Football

Indiana Football to Play Ole Miss in 2021 Outback Bowl