Five-Star Guard Aminu Mohammed Commits to Georgetown

Aminu Mohammed commits to Georgetown Monday over Indiana, Georgia, DePaul, Texas and Kansas State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Five-star guard Aminu Mohammed announced Monday at Greenwood Laboratory School that he is committing to Georgetown.

Mohammed chose Georgetown over Indiana, Georgia, DePaul, Texas and Kansas State.

When Mohammed first moved to the United States from Nigeria, he first lived in Washington D.C.

Mohammed's guardian Shawn Harmon was very pleased with Patrick Ewing and his ability to recruit Mohammed.

Mohammed said he is a big fan of the fit and the way he will get to play with Georgetown.

Mohammed is currently the No. 16 player overall in the 2021 class, and he has already started his final prep season out strong.

On Dec. 5, Mohammed scored a game-high 43 points and helped his team rally back to take a 74-72 victory over Kickapoo at Willard High School in the Willard Basketball Classic championship.

In his junior season, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as his team went 26-4.

