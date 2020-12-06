Four-Star SF D'Ante Davis Commits to Louisville

Davis averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 four-star small forward D'Ante Davis is joining forces with his brother.

On Saturday night, Davis committed to Louisville, which is where is brother Dre Davis currently plays.

Davis picked Louisville over Indiana, Nebraska, Butler, Purdue and Xavier.

Davis is an in-state player. He transferred to Warren Central for the 2020-21 season as his father, D’Andre Davis Sr., was recently hired as the school’s head coach after previously serving as an assistant at Lawrence Central.

As a sophomore at Lawrence Central, Davis averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Davis is ranked as the No. 73 player nationally in the 2022 class according to the 247Composite.

Indiana currently has zero commitments for the class of 2022.

