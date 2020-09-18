IHSAA Announces All Semi-State Football Games Will Be Available on Pay-Per-View

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The high school football season in Indiana is almost halfway through.

As teams begin to get into a rhythm as the postseason nears, the IHSAA has come up with a way to allow fans to enjoy that experience.

The IHSAA announced Friday that all semi-state football games will be available on pay-per-view on IHSAAtv.org.

The 2021 Indiana football commits who are from the state of Indiana are as followed: Donaven McCulley from Lawrence North, Cooper Jones from Valparaiso, Joshua Sales from Brownsburg, Aaron Steinfeldt from Bloomington South and Vinny Fiacable from Fort Wayne.

Below is the full release from the IHSAA:

This year’s semi-state games in the IHSAA Football State Tournament will be video-streamed in a pay-per-view model for the first time.

With the likelihood of COVID-19 still limiting attendance at that time, the IHSAA will partner with select Champions Affiliates from around the state to stream all the live play-by-play action exclusively to its video portal at IHSAAtv.org.

The 12 games (two in each of the six classes) are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 with the winning team in each game advancing to the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium the following weekend.

Live video access will be available for $14.95 per game or $19.95 for access to all the games that evening.

Each game will also be available to purchase on-demand following its conclusion.

Fall Tournament Pairings Shows Announced

The IHSAA will produce and stream five state tournament pairings shows in the coming weeks for fall sports.

Please note that the boys tennis and boys and girls soccer shows will air in separate streams on the same night (Monday, Sept. 28).

Each program will air exclusively at IHSAAtv.org as follows:

Unified Flag Football | Monday, Sept. 21, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT

Boys Tennis | Monday, Sept. 28, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT

Boys & Girls Soccer (Combined) | Monday, Sept. 28, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Volleyball | Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Football | Thursday, Oct. 8, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dates and times for the winter and spring sports will be announced at a later date.

Immediately following each show, the sectional pairings will be available online at IHSAA.org.

Related Stories: