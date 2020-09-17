SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana

Tom Brew

Because of virtual recruiting during this COVID-19 pandemic, Aubrey Burks never made it to Bloomington for a visit, but he committed to Indiana anyway on June 26. The Auburndale, Fla., safety loved that he seemed like a perfect fit for the Hoosiers' Husky position in its 4-2-5 defense.

But on Wednesday, Burks, who finally got to start his Auburndale football season last Friday, decommitted and reopened his recruitment. He said on Twitter that there is “no love lost for Indiana, they will still be a top school for me, but it is best for me to open back up my recruitment and evaluate all of my options. Thank you for everything. With much love, Aubrey Burks. ''

Here's the remainder of his Twitter comment: 

"I would like to thank the whole coaching staff for giving me and opportunity to be a student athlete at Indiana University. Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin and the rest of the coaching staff does believe in me and I do believe I can be a difference maker in their program, also within the community of Bloomington. Decisions like this are not always easy but I pray God will guide me in the right direction as I make the right decision to determine my future! I would like to announce I will be decommitting from Indiana University."

Burks is a 6-foot, 195-pound safety who plays a role in Auburndale's defense that's very similar to Indiana's Husky role. He's a hybrid linebacker/safefy who's the team leader on defense and had offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and South Florida before deciding on Indiana.

His prime recruiter at Indiana originally was William Inge, who coached that position along with special teams before leaving last winter to become the defensive coordinator at Fresno State. Then Kasey Teegardin and Jason Jones took over and Burks seemed all in during an extensive interview in July with Sports Illustrated Indiana.

"It hasn't been too bad for me, getting recruited through Zoom. I had a couple of visits planned before this thing, and we had to cancel those,'' Burks said during an interview in the Auburndale locker room. "Coaches are good about showing the campus on Zoom, and my mom and dad have watched, too. I had about 10 Zoom meetings like that from different schools, and I really paid close attention. My mom did, too. She liked West Virginia, Pitt, and Indiana, too.''

"Indiana offered me last November, and they've been super loyal from the beginning. Coach Inge started it with me, and then when he left for Fresno State, Coach Teegardin stepped right in, and Coach Jones, too. I've talked to Coach Allen a lot, too. I love Coach Allen.

"Going from seven to one, it wasn't too hard. Indiana and Pittsburgh and a couple of others stood out. I got input from my family members, too. It was important to me to see how my family felt about it. Indiana showed me that loyalty and love, which I liked, but I also really like that there were already a lot of Florida guys there, too. That really meant a lot me.

Burks was one of three safety commits thus far, along with Jordan Grier of Ellenwood, Ga., and Maurice Freeman of Cheaspeake, Va.

Auburndale has had to start and stop preparations for its fall football season, and finally played its first game of a condensed schedule last Friday. Coached by Kyle Sasser, they are 1-0 and have several Division 1 recruits on their team.

The decommitment is something of a surprise because Burks seems like a good fit for a specific role at Indiana. Several schools, most notably South Florida in nearby Tampa, have continued to express interest in Burks, even after the commitment. Auburn dale teammate Jaelen Stokes is a South Florida commit.

Related stories

  • JORDAN GRIER COMMITS TO INDIANA: Ellenwood, Ga., safety Jordan Grier has committed to the Hoosiers, picking IU over East Carolina, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Kansas State.  CLICK HERE
  • MAURICE FREEMAN COMMITS TO INDIANA: Chesapeake, Va. safety Maurice Freeman committed to the Hoosiers, picking IU over Ole Miss, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Liberty, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Official: Big Ten Announces Return of Football in Late October, Adds 9th Game

It looks like the Big Ten is going to play football this fall after all, with an announcement likely to come fairly soon on Wednesday, with an eight-game schedule release to follow.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: We Can See Starting Gate Now, But Finish Line Still a Long Way Off

Changes in medical information has the Big Ten presidents more confident that a football season can be played safely. Testing will be great, but positive tests could tear apart a team quickly.

Tom Brew

What Tom Allen Said on Big Ten Network

Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network on Wednesday to give his reaction Big Ten football being back. Here's everything Allen talked about.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football 'Beyond Excited' to be Back

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers couldn't be more happy with the news released Wednesday that Big Ten football is back, starting Oct. 23-24.

Dylan Wallace

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten has reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Schwarber Goes Hitless in Cubs' Win, Average Falls Below .200

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber has really been struggling and his slump continued on Tuesday when he went 0-for-4. He's just 1-for-27 in his last 10 games.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Langford, Vonleh Have Great Seats for Epic Night in NBA Playoffs

There are only two former Indiana players still alive in the NBA playoffs, Boston rookie Romeo Langford and Denver veteran Noah Vonleh, but neither saw any playing time Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

TUESDAY LIVE BLOG: As Big Ten Decision Nears, Conspiracy Theories Developing

As a vote to resume Big Ten football in the fall nears, there are conflicting reports about whether or not all 14 teams are committed to playing, and who's to blame for a decision still not being made.

Tom Brew

NFL Hoosiers Week 1: Jordan Howard Finds Endzone, Nick Westbrook Moved to Active Roster

With a number of former Indiana players in the NFL, let's take a look at how each of them did over opening weekend.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Forward Freddie McSwain Jr. Signs Contract in Austria

Freddie McSwain Jr., who played at Indiana from 2016-2018, is ready for year three of his professional basketball career.

Dylan Wallace