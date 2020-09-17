SI.com
Indiana Football 2021 Commits and Targets

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has the No. 56-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.

Let's take a look at all Indiana's commits, as well as who the Hoosiers are still looking at to strengthen their class.

INDIANA'S VERBAL COMMITS (13)

  • Donaven McCulley, quarterback
  • 6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.
  • SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Donaven McCulley Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • Jaquez Smith, wide receiver
  • 6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.
  • SI Story: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • Joshua Sales, offensive tackle
  • 6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.
  • SI Story: Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • SI All-American Candidate Joshua Sales Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE
  • Maurice Freeman, safety
  • 6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.
  • SI Story: Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • Jordan Grier, cornerback
  • 6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.
  • SI Story: Class of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • Larry Smith, safety
  • 5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.
  • SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Larry Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • Trenten Howland, running back
  • 6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.
  • SI Story: Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring. CLICK HERE
  • SI All-American Candidate Trenten Howland Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • David Holloman, running back
  • 5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.
  • SI Story: Michigan High School Football to Resume Sept. 17. CLICK HERE
  • SI All-American Candidate David Holloman Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end
  • 6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.
  • SI Story: Indiana Gets Commit from Bloomington North TE Aaron Steinfeldt. CLICK HERE
  • WR Jordyn Williams
  • 6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.
  • SI Story: Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE
  • Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard
  • 6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • SI Story: Fort Wayne OL Vinny Fiacable Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • SI All-American Candidate Vinny Fiacable Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
  • James Evans, punter
  • 6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand
  • Good Day for Hoosiers, Who Get Commitment from Punter James Evans. CLICK HERE
  • Cooper Jones, defensive end
  • 6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.

INDIANA'S DECOMMITS (1)

  • Aubrey Burks, safety
  • 6-0, 180 — Auburndale, Fla.
  • SI Story: Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana. CLICK HERE

INDIANA'S TOP TARGETS

OFFENSE

  • Corey Palmer, wide receiver
  • 5-11, 170 — Bradenton, Fla.
  • Caleb Coombs, wide receiver
  • 5-10, 175 — Washington, DC.
  • Jaden Alexis, wide receiver
  • 5-11, 175 — Pompano Beach, Fla.
  • Mitchell Evans, tight end
  • 6-7, 240 — Wadsworth, Ohio
  • Enrique Cruz, offensive tackle
  • 6-5, 252 — Villa Park, Ill.
  • Max Merril, offensive tackle
  • 6-4, 273 — Houston, Texas

DEFENSE

  • Robert Jackson, defensive end
  • 6-6, 260 — Warminster, Pa.
  • Cortez McKenzie, linebacker
  • 5-11, 185 — Saint Petersburg, Fla.
  • John Howse IV, cornerback
  • 6-2, 185 — Brentwood, Tenn.
  • Joshua Baka, cornerback
  • 6-1, 185 — Oakdale, Ct.
  • MJ Daniels, cornerback
  • 6-3, 185 — Lucedale, Miss.
  • Ru’Quan Buckley, defensive end
  • 6-6, 260 — Grand Rapids, Mich.
  • Cole Nelson, defensive end
  • 6-3, 230 — Alpharetta, Ga.
  • Gharin Stansburry, defensive end
  • 6-5, 228 — Franklin, La.
  • Daymon David, safety
  • 6-1, 172 — Reisterstown, Md.

