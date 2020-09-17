Indiana Football 2021 Commits and Targets
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has the No. 56-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.
Let's take a look at all Indiana's commits, as well as who the Hoosiers are still looking at to strengthen their class.
INDIANA'S VERBAL COMMITS (13)
- Donaven McCulley, quarterback
- 6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.
- SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Donaven McCulley Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- Jaquez Smith, wide receiver
- 6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.
- SI Story: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- Joshua Sales, offensive tackle
- 6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.
- SI Story: Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana. CLICK HERE
- SI All-American Candidate Joshua Sales Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE
- Maurice Freeman, safety
- 6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.
- SI Story: Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- Jordan Grier, cornerback
- 6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.
- SI Story: Class of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- Larry Smith, safety
- 5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.
- SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Larry Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- Trenten Howland, running back
- 6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.
- SI Story: Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring. CLICK HERE
- SI All-American Candidate Trenten Howland Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- David Holloman, running back
- 5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.
- SI Story: Michigan High School Football to Resume Sept. 17. CLICK HERE
- SI All-American Candidate David Holloman Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end
- 6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.
- SI Story: Indiana Gets Commit from Bloomington North TE Aaron Steinfeldt. CLICK HERE
- WR Jordyn Williams
- 6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.
- SI Story: Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE
- Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard
- 6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.
- SI Story: Fort Wayne OL Vinny Fiacable Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- SI All-American Candidate Vinny Fiacable Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE
- James Evans, punter
- 6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand
- Good Day for Hoosiers, Who Get Commitment from Punter James Evans. CLICK HERE
- Cooper Jones, defensive end
- 6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.
INDIANA'S DECOMMITS (1)
- Aubrey Burks, safety
- 6-0, 180 — Auburndale, Fla.
- SI Story: Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana. CLICK HERE
INDIANA'S TOP TARGETS
OFFENSE
- Corey Palmer, wide receiver
- 5-11, 170 — Bradenton, Fla.
- Caleb Coombs, wide receiver
- 5-10, 175 — Washington, DC.
- Jaden Alexis, wide receiver
- 5-11, 175 — Pompano Beach, Fla.
- Mitchell Evans, tight end
- 6-7, 240 — Wadsworth, Ohio
- Enrique Cruz, offensive tackle
- 6-5, 252 — Villa Park, Ill.
- Max Merril, offensive tackle
- 6-4, 273 — Houston, Texas
DEFENSE
- Robert Jackson, defensive end
- 6-6, 260 — Warminster, Pa.
- Cortez McKenzie, linebacker
- 5-11, 185 — Saint Petersburg, Fla.
- John Howse IV, cornerback
- 6-2, 185 — Brentwood, Tenn.
- Joshua Baka, cornerback
- 6-1, 185 — Oakdale, Ct.
- MJ Daniels, cornerback
- 6-3, 185 — Lucedale, Miss.
- Ru’Quan Buckley, defensive end
- 6-6, 260 — Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Cole Nelson, defensive end
- 6-3, 230 — Alpharetta, Ga.
- Gharin Stansburry, defensive end
- 6-5, 228 — Franklin, La.
- Daymon David, safety
- 6-1, 172 — Reisterstown, Md.
Related Stories:
- INDIANA FOOTBALL RECRUITING ROUNDUP 2022: The Hoosiers have offered a slew of 2022 targets. CLICK HERE
- SI ALL-AMERICAN WATCH LIST: Six Indiana football commits in the class of 2021 were placed on the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list. CLICK HERE