Indiana Football 2021 Commits and Targets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has the No. 56-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.

Let's take a look at all Indiana's commits, as well as who the Hoosiers are still looking at to strengthen their class.

INDIANA'S VERBAL COMMITS (13)

Donaven McCulley, quarterback

6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.

SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Donaven McCulley Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

Jaquez Smith, wide receiver

6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.

SI Story: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE

SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

Joshua Sales, offensive tackle

6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.

SI Story: Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana. CLICK HERE

SI All-American Candidate Joshua Sales Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE

Maurice Freeman, safety

6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.

SI Story: Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE

Jordan Grier, cornerback

6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.

SI Story: Class of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE

Larry Smith, safety

5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.

SI Story: SI All-American Candidate Larry Smith Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

Trenten Howland, running back

6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.

SI Story: Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring. CLICK HERE

SI All-American Candidate Trenten Howland Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

David Holloman, running back

5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.

SI Story: Michigan High School Football to Resume Sept. 17. CLICK HERE

SI All-American Candidate David Holloman Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end

6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.

SI Story: Indiana Gets Commit from Bloomington North TE Aaron Steinfeldt. CLICK HERE

WR Jordyn Williams

6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.

SI Story: Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage. CLICK HERE

Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard

6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.

SI Story: Fort Wayne OL Vinny Fiacable Commits to Indiana. CLICK HERE

SI All-American Candidate Vinny Fiacable Highlights and Evaluation. CLICK HERE

James Evans, punter

6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand

Good Day for Hoosiers, Who Get Commitment from Punter James Evans. CLICK HERE

Cooper Jones, defensive end

6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.

INDIANA'S DECOMMITS (1)

Aubrey Burks, safety

6-0, 180 — Auburndale, Fla.

SI Story: Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana. CLICK HERE

INDIANA'S TOP TARGETS

OFFENSE

Corey Palmer, wide receiver

5-11, 170 — Bradenton, Fla.

Caleb Coombs, wide receiver

5-10, 175 — Washington, DC.

Jaden Alexis, wide receiver

5-11, 175 — Pompano Beach, Fla.

Mitchell Evans, tight end

6-7, 240 — Wadsworth, Ohio

Enrique Cruz, offensive tackle

6-5, 252 — Villa Park, Ill.

Max Merril, offensive tackle

6-4, 273 — Houston, Texas

DEFENSE

Robert Jackson , defensive end

6-6, 260 — Warminster, Pa.

Cortez McKenzie, linebacker

5-11, 185 — Saint Petersburg, Fla.

John Howse IV, cornerback

6-2, 185 — Brentwood, Tenn.

Joshua Baka, cornerback

6-1, 185 — Oakdale, Ct.

MJ Daniels, cornerback

6-3, 185 — Lucedale, Miss.

Ru’Quan Buckley, defensive end

6-6, 260 — Grand Rapids, Mich.

Cole Nelson , defensive end

6-3, 230 — Alpharetta, Ga.

Gharin Stansburry , defensive end

6-5, 228 — Franklin, La.

Daymon David , safety

6-1, 172 — Reisterstown, Md.

