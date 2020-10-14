Indiana Among Top Five Schools Bryce Hopkins Feels 'Comfortable' With

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The decision for four-star forward Bryce Hopkins should be expected in the next week or two.

On Aug. 31, Hopkins cut his long list of offers to a top nine: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State, Texas, Oregon, California, Illinois and Providence.

He originally intended to cut those down again in September, but ultimately decided he respects each school and was going to make his final decision as his next move.

Zagsblog caught up with Hopkins' dad on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming decision.

“I would say probably within the next week or two, to be on the safe side,” Clyde Hopkins, Bryce’s father, said Wednesday by phone. “I know Bryce is in the process of doing a commitment video, so once they do all the editing and stuff like that. So once they’re done with the video, then he’s going to announce it.”



His father also said they have basically already made up their mind.

Of the top nine, his father said they have been focusing the most on five of them: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence.

“[Those] are the top ones that we’ve been in contact with and Bryce feels comfortable [with],” his father said.



Here is what Hopkins' father had to say specifically about Indiana: “We just felt really good about Archie Miller and his staff. We went up there last year sometime, but we took an unofficial to Indiana and was totally impressed by the way they do things and the entire coaching staff was with us. It felt like an official visit. The entire staff, it was just first class.”

Hopkins was originally committed to Louisville before decommitting and reopening his recruitment.

Indiana was recruiting Hopkins before he even committed to Louisville in the first place, so they made sure to make contact again once Hopkins was looking for a new destination.

Hopkins, from Fenwick High School in Illinois, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 power forward and No. 39 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

Indiana is still looking for its second commitment of the 2021 class to join Logan Duncomb.

You can read the full article from Zagsblog here.

